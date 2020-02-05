GOP’s Romney says he will vote to convict Trump

Mitt Romney (Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia)

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to condemn President Donald Trump, probably the only Republican senator who prefers the deposed president. Romney made his announcement on the senate floor on Wednesday.

Romney called the actions of Trump – the president was accused of abuse of power and obstructing Congress – “perhaps the most offensive and destructive violation of the oath of office I can imagine.”

A majority of senators have now expressed concern about Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of deposition. But there is nowhere near the two-thirds support needed in the Republican Senate for the bar of high crimes and crimes to condemn and remove the president.

One important democrat, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones – perhaps the most threatened for re-election in a state where Trump is popular – announced before the vote that after many sleepless nights he had decided to vote for both charges.

“Senators are chosen to make difficult choices,” Jones said in a statement. Noting the “seriousness of the moment,” he said that Trump’s actions were “more than just inappropriate.” They were abuse of power. With accusation as the only check for such presidential abuses, I felt that I had to vote to condemn. ”

The outcome expected nearly five months on Wednesday of notable accusation proceedings initiated in Nancy Pelosi’s House, ending in Mitch McConnell’s Senate and reflecting the relentless partisan of the nation for three years in the Trump presidency.

No president has ever been removed by the senate and Trump arrived at the Capitol for his State of the Union speech on the eve of the vote that the count wanted to use as justification, a political anthem in his re-election bid. Allies sang “another four years!”

The president mentioned no accusation. The mood was tense in the house that accused him. Pelosi tore the speech when he was done.

The vote on Wednesday afternoon is expected to be fast. With Chief Justice John Roberts at the head, senators who have vowed to do “impartial justice” will stand at their desk in front of the main call and cast their vote – “guilty” or “not guilty.”

On the first article of accusation, Trump is accused of abuse of power. Secondly, obstruction of Congress.

Few senators are expected to stray from party camps, anything but ensuring the very partisan deposition provides deep partisan acquittal. Both Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 received support from various parties when they remained in office after an accusation process. President Richard Nixon resigned instead of being confronted with rebellion of his own party.

Prior to voting, some of the most viewed senators went to the senate floor to tell their voters and the nation what they had decided. The chaplain has opened the process with daily prayers for the senators.

“This decision is not about whether you like this president or not,” began GOP Senator Susan Collins, the centrist of Maine, and announced her decision to acquit both charges.

GOP senator Rob Portman from Ohio said he did not approve of Trump’s actions, but nine months before the election was unwilling to take him out of the vote. “Let the people decide,” he said.

Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has censored the idea of ​​Trump instead, a signal of a possible voice to acquit.

Most Democrats, however, reiterated the warnings from the house managers that, if unchecked, Trump would continue to abuse the power of his office for personal political gain and try again to “cheat” before the 2020 elections.

During the nearly three-week trial, house democrats who prosecuted the case argued that Trump was abusing power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden prior to the 2020 elections.

She described an extraordinary shadow diplomacy led by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who caused alarms at the highest levels of government. Trump, after asking the Ukrainian president for “a favor” during a phone call on July 25, temporarily stopped US aid to the struggling ally who fought hostile Russia at its border.

When the house investigated Trump’s actions, he instructed White House assistants to defy subpoenas, leading to the obstruction.

Questions from the Ukraine issue continue to swirl. House democrats can still call on former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about revelations from his forthcoming book that offer a new account of Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents will almost certainly come to the surface.

Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that Democrats “probably” summoned Bolton, but no final decision has yet been made.

When closing arguments for the trial, the chief prosecutor, rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. An appeal to the senator’s sense of decency, that “right things” and “truth matter” and “Trump” is not who you are. “

“You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for our country’s sake,” Schiff said. “He won’t change. And you know it. “

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate settlement proceedings against Trump when she took over control of the house after the 2018 elections and rejected more liberal votes saying “he is not worth it.”

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress claim that Democrats have tried to undermine him from the start. Trump calls both Robert Mueller’s special counsel for Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the impeachment probe a “hoax” and says he has done nothing wrong.

But a whistleblower complaint about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy caused alarms. When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was astonished. “Completely wrong,” she said. Days later, the speaker announced the formal accusation investigation.

The result is a 28,000-page report of the House, based on testimonies from 17 witnesses, including national security officials and ambassadors, in public and private statements and hearings of the House.

The result was the fastest, most partisan deposition in American history, without Republicans joining the House Democrats to vote for the charges. The Republican Senate kept pace with the fastest lawsuit ever, and the first without witnesses or consultations.

Trump’s famous legal team with lawyer Alan Dershowitz made the sweeping but astonishing statement that even if the president engaged in the quid pro quo as described, it is not inviolable because politicians often consider their own political interest with national interest .

McConnell recommends a republican majority of 53-47 and braces against divergent opinions. Some GOP senators renounced Trump’s defense and other republicans took away calls from conservatives to announce the name of the anonymous whistleblower. The Associated Press usually does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Trump’s approval, which generally fell away in the mid-1940s, reached a new high of 49% in the last Gallup poll, which was carried out when the Senate process approached. The poll showed that 51% of the population finds the Republican Party positive, the first time the number of GOPs has exceeded 50% since 2005.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.