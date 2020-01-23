GOP's Drug Deal for Trump prevents Bolton from testifying about him

However, the Senate trial turns out, it is extremely gratifying to know that the Republicans see no harm, hear no harm, speak no harm were stuck in their seats for two hours and 20 minutes with only still water, sparkling water or milk to drink Wednesday afternoon as House Director Adam Schiff, with the skill of a trial lawyer, exposed the case against Donald John Trump.

He may be “shy Schiff” for Donald Trump and his allies, but any honest impeachment observer will tell you that Schiff did a masterful job detailing the basics of Trump’s corruption with Ukraine, the lies he told along the way, the troop of facilitators who sought to hide the truth – and finally, the officials who showed up to testify about what they witnessed.

Schiff has presented sufficient evidence to refute the White House’s argument that the directors of the House had a weak record. He put to bed any idea of ​​the rapid dismissal of the head of the GOP that McConnell could have imagined. But despite all the success and skill of the Democrats in presenting their case, getting witnesses and documents that would totally nail Trump is simply out of reach.

.