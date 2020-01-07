GOP to open recall trial and delay decision of witnesses

Loading...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he had obtained the necessary Republican votes to open President Donald Trump’s recall trial and postpone a decision on witnesses or the documents the Democrats want. launch the trial as soon as the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, has sent the articles. of impeachment in the Senate. She is scheduled to meet with her management team on Tuesday evening. “We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters. He said the issue of new witnesses will be addressed later “and not before the start of the trial”. The head of the GOP met with the senators during their private lunch on Tuesday. His plan is based on the Bill Clinton removal trial 20 years ago. He would start the trial first and postpone the votes on the witnesses until later in the process. “He is 51, that’s for sure,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, a prominent ally of the president, leaving the meeting. are putting pressure on Republicans to insist on hearing former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, and not to accept McConnell’s offer to postpone the vote on new testimony until later. The minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, calls this a “trap”. “The Republican leader seems more concerned with being able to pretend that he passed the constitutional motions than fulfilling our constitutional duty,” said Schumer on Tuesday. He called it logic “Alice in Wonderland”. Video: Senators react to possible testimony from John Bolton. It would take four GOP senators to deny McConnell his majority, but he appears to have blocked the votes. GOP leaders were counting whips on Tuesday to gauge support. Several GOP senators have indicated that they want to hear from Bolton and other witnesses, but nevertheless agree with McConnell’s plan to start the trial. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday that the Clinton process “provided a route” for starting the trial and considering the witnesses “on the road.” He said he supported him. “I am comfortable with this process,” said Romney. “And at this point, I would like to hear John Bolton and other witnesses with the right information, but this process will take that into account.” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also said that she supported the approach Others say they are not even sure they need to hear from Bolton or other witnesses. “It’s not that I don’t want to hear from him,” said the senator. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina. “I want to hear from her when the House is ready to do their job and have the same deal with the ambassador on their side of the hill. Trump faces charges of abusing the power of the presidency by pressuring the new head of Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, using $ 400 million as leverage in critical military aid for the ally as it against Russia on its border. Funding for Ukraine was finally released, but only after Congress intervened. Padmananda Rama, writer for Associated Press in Washington, contributed to this report.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he had obtained the Republican votes necessary to start President Donald Trump’s recall process and postpone a decision on witnesses or the documents the Democrats want.

McConnell is expected to start the trial as soon as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the impeachment articles to the Senate. She is scheduled to meet with her management team on Tuesday evening.

“We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters. He said the issue of the new witnesses will be addressed later “and not before the start of the trial”.

The head of the GOP spoke to senators during their private lunch on Tuesday. His plan is based on the Bill Clinton removal trial 20 years ago. He would open the trial first and defer witness votes at a later stage in the process.

“He is 51, that’s for sure,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, a prominent ally of the president, leaving the meeting.

Democrats are putting pressure on Republicans to insist on hearing former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, and not to accept McConnell’s proposal to postpone the vote on new testimony until later. The Senate leader for minorities, Chuck Schumer, calls this a “trap”.

“The Republican leader seems more concerned with being able to pretend that he has adopted constitutional motions than fulfilling our constitutional duty,” said Schumer on Tuesday. He called it a logic “Alice in Wonderland”.

Video: Senators react to possible testimony from John Bolton

It would take four GOP senators to deny McConnell his majority, but he appears to have blocked the votes. GOP leaders were counting whips on Tuesday to gauge support. Several GOP senators have indicated that they want to hear from Bolton and other witnesses, but nevertheless support McConnell’s plan to start the trial.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday that the Clinton process “provided a route” to begin the trial and consider the witnesses “on the road.” He said he supported him.

“I am comfortable with this process,” said Romney. “And at this point, I would like to hear John Bolton and other witnesses with the right information, but this process will take that into account.”

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, also said she supports McConnell’s approach. Others say they are not even sure they need to hear from Bolton or other witnesses.

“It’s not that I don’t want to hear from him,” said Senator Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina. “I want to hear from her when the House is ready to do its job and have the same deal with the ambassador. On their side of the hill.”

Trump faces charges of abusing the presidential power by pressuring the new head of Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, using $ 400 million in military aid as leverage that is essential for the ally while he against Russia at its border.

Funding for Ukraine was finally released, but only after the intervention of Congress.

___

Associated Press writer Padmananda Rama in Washington contributed to this report.

.