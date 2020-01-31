GOP senators want to acquit Trump without approving behavior

Mitt Romney (Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia)

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – There is no doubt, Senator Lamar Alexander, that President Donald Trump’s actions were “inappropriate” when he asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate the democratic rival Joe Biden.

But not bad enough, he said, to justify Trump’s removal, or even to hear witnesses or other evidence.

That distinction has been embraced by other Republicans, while the trial is going to move towards a virtually certain acquittal from the president in the coming days. It is also in line with the arguments of the Trump Legal Team that after initially claiming that the President “did absolutely nothing wrong”, he claimed that Trump had not done anything unassailable – and attacked the trial as a partisan exercise.

The evolving arguments have allowed Republicans to quote political and historical grounds for acquitting Trump without feeling forced to approve of his behavior, a divisive advantage that avoids a clear break with the president while standing for re-election.

Alexander, who is retiring at the end of the year, was the most outspoken and said he didn’t need to hear more evidence to conclude that Trump was wrong to ask a foreign leader to investigate a rival.

“But,” said Alexander, “the constitution does not give the senate the power to remove the president from his office and ban him from this year’s vote, simply for actions that are inappropriate.”

Similarly, Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican Alaska whose views were closely monitored for her centrist reputation, issued a five-paragraph statement on Friday stating her opposition to witnesses without once mentioning Trump or any support for his support. register actions.

“Given the partisan nature of this accusation from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” Murkowski said. “I do not believe that the continuation of this process will change anything.”

Trump has repeatedly called his telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, “perfect” on July 25, but a drumming of revelations that continued even after the trial had begun made it even more difficult for even loyal allies to claim.

The latest unveiling came thanks to an unpublished manuscript from former national security adviser John Bolton, who writes that Trump has linked the suspension of military aid to Ukraine to the country’s willingness to do the investigations the president wanted.

Inside and outside the room, the President’s allies spent more time questioning the relevance of the book’s content than disputing its accuracy. Republican senators, through their questions during the trial, expressed willingness to admit certain basic facts of the case, making it easier to ward off calls for more witnesses. They insist that they have all the information they need to make a decision.

“For the sake of argument, you could assume that everything that is attributable to John Bolton is correct, and yet the House case would remain well below standards to remove a president from office,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , a vocal defender of Trump’s, said in a statement.

A question this week from Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, two Republicans who joined Democrats on Friday to seek witness testimony, and Murkowski who voted against witnesses, asked if Trump could be guilty of abuse of power if he was motivated by both national interest and ” personal political advantage ‘. It was a clear indication that the trio did not dispute that Trump was in fact inspired by the pursuit of a “personal political advantage.”

Neither did Trump advise Deputy White House Pat Philbin when it was time to answer the question. He simply suggested that a president cannot be removed from office due to mixed motives.

“There is always some personal interest in the election results of policy decisions,” Philbin said, “and there is nothing wrong with that.”

Another question from Texas senator Ted Cruz left open the idea that, unlike Trump’s denials, there might have been a quid-pro-quo. But, Cruz asked: ‘Does it matter legally? Is it true that quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy? “

Here too, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz replied by saying that it would only be illegal if a president had only acted on corrupt motives.

“It’s so dangerous to try to make a president psychoanalytic, to try to get into the intricacies of the human mind,” Dershowitz said. “Everyone has mixed motives and if there is a constitutional accusation based on mixed motives, almost any president could be dismissed.”

It was an evolution in argumentation from the outset of the trial, when Trump’s lawyers emphasized that he had done absolutely nothing wrong.

And by Friday morning, when the decision on witnesses was approaching, the Republican senators who came forward to telegraph their voices struck a note similar to that of Alexander – attacking the accusation without supporting the president’s behavior.

The President’s actions were “wrong and inappropriate,” said Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. But the process of securing witnesses can take months, he added, and the Senate should not summon witnesses like Bolton who were never summoned by the House.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri, who spoke with reporters on Friday, was asked if he agreed with Alexander that Trump’s behavior was inappropriate but not inviolable. He responded by saying that he had “great respect for” Alexander and that he was against hearing witnesses because of what he said were “institutional” reasons.

Asked again if he agreed with Alexander, he replied: “I have said what I am going to say about that.”

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP