GOP senator "troubled" by McConnell's removal from office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – US Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she was troubled to hear Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell say that there would be "full coordination" between the White House and the Senate during the upcoming presidential removal trial.

"And in all honesty, when I heard that I was disturbed," Murkowski told KTUU on Tuesday before saying that there should be a distance between the White House and the Senate in the the way the trial goes.

"To me that means we have to step back from hand in hand with the defense, and so I heard what Chief McConnell had said, I thought it made the process even more confusing . "

In a recent interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, described his project with the White House.

"We will work through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time in full coordination with the White House council office and the people who represent the president as well as the Senate," said McConnell.

Murkowski criticized the removal process in the House of Representatives, calling it hasty.

Murkowski says Senate is now called upon to address gaps in the evidence to be presented at trial, particularly when it comes to whether key witnesses should be called to testify, including the chief of staff from the White House Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

"How we will deal with witnesses remains to be seen," said Murkowski before saying that the House should have gone to court if the witnesses refused to appear before Congress.

Murkowski also spoke of his desire for a "full and fair process", possibly using President Clinton's impeachment hearings as a model.

Murkowski remained undecided on how she would vote when the trial took place. "So that I can prejudge and say that there is nothing there or on the other hand, it should be charged yesterday, that is wrong, in my opinion, that’s wrong. "

