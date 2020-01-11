Loading...

Republican MP Doug Collins (R-Ga.) Did he have a revelation that led him to apologize on Twitter less than two hours after he posted two opportunities to do so on Fox News, or was he playing on two media platforms to avoid who saw whom the message it conveyed?

On Wednesday evening, Collins was convinced that the Democrats were terrorist sympathizers, telling Lou Dobbs of Fox Business that they “are in love with the terrorists” and that they “cry Soleimani more than they cry our Gold Star families”. He refused to apologize as recently. like Friday morning when he appeared on Fox News. But just hours after appearing on television, Collins posted an apology on Twitter.

Collins was immediately burned after making initial comments about Democrats who love terrorists. Former US prosecutor Preet Bharara criticized Collins on Twitter, calling him an “ignorant, non-American asshole” while offering financial support to anyone who might challenge the MP for re-election.

Director Judd Apatow, who has a strong political presence on Twitter, also called for the ouster of Congressman at election time, citing video of Collins’ comments with caption in capital letters, “SIGN UP TO VOTE DOUG COLLINS OUT. “

But the strongest response may come from Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Who asked Twitter on Thursday to berate Collins while writing about his personal experiences in fighting terrorists. “I left literal parts of my body in Iraq, where I was fighting terrorists. Donald Trump has spent months attacking an ACTUAL Gold Star family. Representative Doug Collins should be ashamed of perpetuating this offensive lie, ”wrote Duckworth.

On Friday morning, Collins seemed provocative and refused to back down or apologize on Fox News, even when host Bill Hemmer quoted Collins’ harsh language and asked him why he said it. Collins expressed “frustration” while saying that Democrats do not use the correct terminology when talking about Soleimani. Hemmer interrupted Collins ‘apology and repeated Collins’ line starting Wednesday, saying, “Here are your words:” They are in love with the terrorists. “Do you honestly believe that?”

Collins showed no signs of apology and said the Democrats have inflicted this type of verbal attack on themselves: “I think their actions betray them at this point.”

But less than two hours after the Fox News interview, Collins went on Twitter and apologized for what he said on Wednesday. “Let me be clear: I don’t believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” he wrote.

Collins “said all the good things in his apology on Twitter. After giving a few reasons for his harsh statements, he added,” but that doesn’t excuse my response on Wednesday night. “

But the calculation of where he decided to apologize cannot be discounted here. Collins chose Twitter, where the original game was tough. And he posted the apology almost immediately after passing the opportunity to apologize twice on Fox News.

Not only are Twitter users younger than Fox’s audience, they are also more likely to identify as Democrats than Republicans. Bottom line: If Collins was really sorry, why didn’t he say it when he insisted on Fox News about it?