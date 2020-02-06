GOP opens campaign office on the north side of Milwaukee

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=republican-party%2Cvoting%2Cpolitical-campaigns%2Cparties-and-movements%2Cdemocrats%2Crepublicans%2Cpolitics%2Chatred%2Coverall-negative%2Cdonald-trump&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

President Donald Trump speaks in the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where the president held a campaign meeting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (Photo: Mike De Sisti)

The Republican Party of Wisconsin wants to reach voters in the heart of Milwaukee.

On Thursday evening, the state party will make its first move to play on what is traditionally the Democratic Party, by opening a campaign office on the north side of the city.

The office at 2242 N. King Drive will be used for outreach to African-American and Latino voters, two major blocks that Republicans are trying to tap into as they work on the re-election of President Donald Trump.

“We need to meet people where they are,” said Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “And if we don’t come here, if we’re not part of this community, we don’t have a chance to get in touch with voters and talk about the things we believe in and what we’ve achieved.”

Other republican campaigns have had offices in the city in the past, Hitt said, but this is the first time the state party has opened an office here.

Hitt admitted that the party has a lot of work to do to get support in minority communities in Milwaukee.

“We actually start at the bottom,” he said. “There is a lot of room to grow.”

Republicans face a steep climb. Just look at the results of the 2016 presidential election of the neighborhood where the GOP has its office. In the neighborhood, with a population of 90% African-Americans, only 20 people voted for Trump, compared to 529 for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Hitt said Republicans have a story to tell, pointing to criminal justice reform, opportunity zones and low unemployment.

“We’re going to capture some voices here and people will think twice,” he said. “It’s about a choice.”

Philip Shulman, spokesman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, was critical of the GOP effort.

“In addition to building his candidacy on the false conspiracy theory that our first black president was not an American citizen and made people of color scapegoats at every turn, Donald Trump has broken his promises to lower the cost of prescription drugs and healthcare, raise wages, or pass on meaningful common sense gun reform, “he said in a statement.

Shulman added: “Milwaukee voters will not be fooled by the antics of Trump or Wisconsin Republicans after years of bullying and contempt for this community. If they want to set a pile of money on fire by foolish Milwaukee area deceiving voters, that is their decision. “

