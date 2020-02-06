GOP opens campaign office in Milwaukee to “pursue every vote;” some in community question motive

MILWAUKEE – Senator Ron Johnson was in Milwaukee on Thursday, February 6, to help open a Republican party campaign office in a neighborhood not used to it – the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

A recent national Washington Post-IPSOS survey found that 8 out of 10 black Americans described President Donald Trump as a “racist.” GOP officials in Wisconsin said the opening of the campaign office is a genuine effort to try African-American voters, while others are trying to dress up the window.

“The Republican Party of Wisconsin will pursue every vote in this state by involving every voter,” said Gerard Randall of the African American Council of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

With people who have been in the state’s first GOP office in Milwaukee for years, party leaders acknowledged that African-American voters were a side issue, but that this effort is different.

“This is about welcoming a part of the community, taking care of the community, and we look forward to building the future,” said Andrew Hitt, president of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County Democrats said that voters, especially black voters, cannot be taken for granted.

“It is very interesting, especially now, given President Trump, that the party now wants to open an office after they have done everything to build so much division,” said Chris Walton, chairman of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County.

But Walton has doubts about the ability of the republic to penetrate into the democratic democratic district of Milwaukee: “It gives us something to do other than just being entitled to vote.”

“Donald Trump is not popular in African-American or Spanish minority communities,” said Tory Lowe, a community activist. What is the agenda for the African-American community? “

Community activists, such as Lowe, also question the motives of the GOP: is this to win in November, or to address problems in the community?

“We have good ideas and worry about everyone,” said Senator Johnson. “We want to see everyone succeed.”

Community organizer Angela Lang said she is open. She knows that black voters will be courted.

“I think it’s incredibly transactional,” Lang said. “Black voters are becoming the demographic group that determines the elections, and I think they finally realize and understand that. They are doing everything they can to try to get as many votes as possible.”

Republicans say it is now time to go into the community and talk to voters. The Milwaukee County Democratic Party welcomes the challenge.

