A Republican Congressman from Illinois, Thomas Railsback, who helped impeach President Richard Nixon in 1974, died at the age of 87.

Railback died Monday in Mesa, Arizona, where he had been living in a nursing home for the past few years. This was announced by former Republican Congressman and US Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood on Tuesday.

“He would have turned 88 today,” said LaHood, adding that due to Railsback’s age, his body was beginning to collapse. “It is sad that Tom is gone. But it is a blessing that he has passed. He has suffered in recent years.”

Railsback represented the 19th congressional district for 16 years and was the second-tier member of the House Justice Committee when it carried out the impeachment investigation against Nixon. The investigation was sparked by Nixon’s actions after the National Democratic Committee headquarters collapsed into the Watergate office building.

Railsback attributed Nixon to having elected him to Congress in 1966 by fighting for him in West Illinois.

“I have a bad feeling about what happened to Nixon,” Railsback told the Idaho statesman in 2012. “After listening to the tapes (in the White House) and looking at all the evidence, we had to deal with the evidence . ” was there.”

Railsback said he believed he had lost his seat in the 1982 Republican primary through Senator Kenneth G. McMillan, whom LaHood described as “very conservative.” McMillan lost to Lane Evans, who held the seat, for 20 years.

LaHood worked for Railsback from 1977 to 1982 and brought him into politics.

“He taught me the good things about politics and civil service,” said LaHood on Tuesday. “To be a good civil servant, you have to work for people.”

According to LaHood, Railsback spoke to him about his decision to support the impeachment of one of the few Republicans, Nixon.

“He said he looked at all the evidence,” said LaHood. “He felt committed to the constitution to do what is right.”

According to LaHood, Railsback was saddened by the current state of Washington and the unwillingness to compromise. He called Railsback’s death “the end of an era in politics.”

Railsback was one of four Republicans and three conservative Democrats who drafted two of the three impeachment proceedings against Nixon that were approved by the House of Representatives. Nixon resigned from a Senate trial.

In a 2014 New York Times statement, Railsback found that Democrats had won a landside in the 1974 congressional election and “a group of brazen” lawmakers helped create an atmosphere of “division and discomfort.” At the time of the Clinton impeachment investigation, the judicial committee was much more partisan and the climate in Congress in 2014 “seemed even more fragmented.”

Railsback moved from Idaho to Mesa and retired after holding several jobs, including an executive at the Motion Picture Association of America. He is survived by his second wife Joye and four daughters.

