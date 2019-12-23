GOP Governors Try To Accept Or Not Refugees

Loading...

President Donald J. Trump is seen in silhouette holding an umbrella as he speaks to members of the press on the south lawn of the White House on Tuesday December 10, 2019, before boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr)

By GRANT SCHULTE and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A decree from President Donald Trump giving states the right to refuse to accept refugees puts Republican governors in an uncomfortable position.

They are stuck between immigration extremists who want to close the door and some Christian evangelicals who believe that helping refugees is a moral obligation. For others, refugees are essential for providing jobs and keeping rural communities afloat.

More than 30 governors have agreed to accept refugees, but a dozen Republican governors have remained silent about a decision to be made on January 21 so that resettlement agencies can get federal funding in time to plan where place refugees.

Trump's executive order forces governors to publicly declare that they will accept refugees. They cannot come automatically to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. So far, no one has chosen to exclude the refugees.

A county in North Dakota voted this month to accept no more than 25 refugees next year, after initially announcing that it would be the first to ban them.

Trump made the order in September after reducing the number of refugees admitted to the United States in 2020 to an all-time low of 18,000. This reduction is part of the administration's efforts to reduce legal and illegal immigration.

With his order, Trump again pushed state and local governments into immigration policy, voluntarily or not. This has sparked heated debates and heated meetings in several states, including North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Trump says his administration has acted to respect communities that believe they don't have enough jobs to support the refugees. Refugees can move anywhere in the United States after their initial resettlement at their own expense.

The Republican governors of Nebraska, West Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Arizona, Iowa and Oklahoma agreed to accept refugees in 2020. The Republican governor of Vermont has stated that he intends to Accept refugees.

Others have not taken a public stand. They include the Republican governors of Georgia and Missouri, as well as Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, the state that has hosted the largest number of refugees this year.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California, the most populous state in the country that resettles many refugees, has yet to give consent, but his office has said it plans to do so.

In 2015, the governors of 31 states – almost all with Republican governors, including Abbott – attempted to exclude the Syrians, citing terrorist fears. But they did not have legal authority at the time.

Now that they do, some governors have struggled to make this decision.

Faith groups have waged an aggressive campaign urging them to continue accepting refugees, while immigration extremists have criticized Republicans who have not used their new authority to curb immigration entry of refugees into their states.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, who attempted to refuse the Syrians in 2015, spent weeks considering his options.

He gave his consent Thursday in an open letter to Trump co-signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, congratulating the president on the strengthening of the verification process.

"Thanks to your leadership, Americans can once again trust the screening process for refugees entering the United States," the governors said in the letter.

Hatim Ido, a former translator for the United States military and a member of the persecuted Yazidi community who fled Iraq, was relieved to know that the gates of Nebraska were still open. Ido hopes his two sisters in Iraq will one day be able to join him in Lincoln.

"I am really worried about them," said Ido, a graduate student who became a U.S. citizen last year. "I understand (government officials) have to be very careful. I just wish that a process was in place so that we could bring them here. "

Administration officials say that claimants are subject to the strictest and most comprehensive background checks of any group seeking to come to the United States.

Fraud detection and national security officers now come overseas with teams from the United States citizenship and immigration services that process refugees.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has made the distinction that opening the door for refugees does not mean that he is laughing at illegal immigration.

Last year, a federal judge permanently barred Indiana from trying to drive back Syrians under an order that Vice President Mike Pence defended as governor.

"These are NOT illegal or illegal immigrants but individuals who have passed through all the appropriate channels," wrote Holcomb in his letter of consent.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced his consent on the same day this month that 300 evangelicals signed a letter asking him to continue to allow refugees to resettle "as an exercise of our Christian faith."

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said religious leaders also spoke to him.

"I appreciate the churches in Oklahoma that have helped these people," he wrote in his letter of consent.

Tennessee’s consent did not please legislative leaders who sued the federal government over the resettlement program.

"Our personal preference would have been to exercise the option of pressing the pause button to accept other refugees into our state," said House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally in a joint statement.

Governor Bill Lee, who often talks about his Christian faith, said he should follow his heart.

"My commitment to these ideals is based on my faith, by personally visiting refugee camps on several continents, and my years of experience serving refugees here in Tennessee," he wrote in his letter to consent.

Over 80 local governments have written letters of welcome to the refugees. Many are rural cities in conservative states that rely on young refugees to revitalize their economies.

"We need workers, big time," said Nebraska senator John McCollister, a Republican who sometimes disagrees with his party. The refugees "bring a lot of enthusiasm and they are one of our best entrepreneurs. They add a lot to the economy of Nebraska. "

Utah Governor Gary Herbert asked for more refugees in a letter to Trump last month. The Republican said that Utah has the resources and the space and that welcoming refugees is part of the culture in a state where members of the Church of Jesus Christ des Latter-day Saints found refuge generations ago.

"It is striking to see the extent of bipartisan support for the resettlement of refugees in the states, with a number of governors writing very strong letters of support," said Mark Greenberg, senior researcher at the Migration Policy Institute and former American civil servant. Department of Health and Social Services, which includes resettlement of refugees. He left in 2017.

Holly Johnson, who coordinates the Tennessee office for refugees with Catholic charities, is not surprised. Employers "chase resettlement agencies because they know the refugees are working hard," she said.

Three resettlement groups have sued to block Trump's order.

Wyoming Republican Governor Mark Gordon does not plan to weigh in yet, spokesman Michael Pearlman said, noting that the state has had no refugee resettlement program since decades.

GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas is determining which communities may be interested in accepting refugees, examining financial costs and checking security checks, but none final decision has not been made.

"I am committed to ensuring that refugees brought to Arkansas have a real chance to settle and become self-reliant," he said.

Watson reported from San Diego. Anita Snow in Phoenix; Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee; Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City; Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City; David Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri; Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; Ben Nadler in Atlanta; Anthony Izaguirre in Charleston, West Virginia; Paul Weber in Austin, Texas; and Don Thompson in Sacramento, California contributed to this report.