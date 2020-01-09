GOP field clearance for Scott Fitzgerald's Congress run

Share this story!
Republican Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald (from left), Governor Scott Walker
and the President of the Assembly, Robin Vos. (Photo: Associated Press)
MADISON – The head of the state’s Senate has a clearer path to Washington after a prominent Republican business owner decided not to run this week.
Matt Neumann, CEO of Neumann Companies and son of former congressman Mark Neumann, told Wispolitics on Thursday that he would not run for congress in the conservative suburb of Milwaukee.
This leaves Senate majority chief Scott Fitzgerald as the only Republican candidate in the race to replace longtime congressman Jim Sensenbrenner in the 5th District of Congress.
Waukesha County developer Matt Neumann pictured at his Pewaukee headquarters on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Photo: Scott Ash / Now News Group, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Neumann is the last potential GOP candidate to pass a race, following Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, former Senator Leah Vukmir, Senator Dale Kooyenga, state representative Adam Neylon, senator Chris Kapenga, representative Scott Allen, former Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson and Matt Walker, son of former Governor Scott Walker.
Fitzgerald faces Democrat Tom Palzewicz of Brookfield, small business owner and Navy veteran.
