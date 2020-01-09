GOP candidates for governor agree they don't like tax reform at first joint appearance

Loading...

ST. GEORGE – Six Republican candidates for governor of Utah appeared for the first time on Thursday, generally agreeing to tax reform and other issues raised at a roundtable at the annual St. George Area conference Economic Development.

All candidates seeking successor to GOP governor Gary Herbert, who does not stand for election after holding office for more than a decade, expressed concern over the tax reform package adopted at a session special legislative last month which is now subject to a citizen. referendum to repeal the November election.

The referendum gained momentum last Thursday when the Harmons grocery chain announced its support.

Referendum volunteers will begin collecting signatures from voters at the 19 Harmons stores in Utah on Saturday and will continue until January 21, the deadline for handing out the nearly 116,000 signatures needed across the state. Already, supporters of the referendum say that more than 15,000 signatures have been collected.

If the required number of signatures from at least 15 of the 29 state counties can be verified, the increase in the sales tax on food from 1.75% to the full rate of 4.85% should come into effect. on April 1, with the rest of the tax reform package would be suspended until voters have their say.

“Food is essential and must be affordable,” said Harmons president Bob Harmon. “The increase in the food tax hurts everyone, but especially those in our community who are already struggling. As a business, we don’t think grocery stores should be taxed. We believe the Utahns should have the opportunity to vote on the issue before the tax comes into effect. “

The tax reform package, signed by Herbert, also increases sales taxes on gasoline and certain services, as well as income taxes thanks to a rate cut from 4.95% to 4.66% and new tax breaks for families, the poor and the elderly. . The objective is to compensate for late sales tax revenues caused by a transfer of spending from goods to services.

Herbert’s office said he was not contacted about the grocery chain’s concerns and said the decision to assist in the referendum should be reconsidered.

“We are disappointed with the measures taken by Harmons to allow the collection of signatures to repeal the tax modernization package recently adopted in their stores. As a corporate citizen of the state, they have the right to engage in the political process, but they also have the responsibility to do so in a manner that elevates public discourse and is based on facts and not about emotions, “said a statement issued by said the governor’s office.

The statement also said that if Harmons officials had taken the time to meet with the governor or legislative leaders, they would understand why this is necessary. “The consequences of the repeal of the tax bill would have serious repercussions for Harmons employees as well as their low and middle income clients. We urge them to rethink their ill-advised decision. “

At the round table of Republicans vying to replace Herbert, his lieutenant-governor, Spencer Cox, cited the increase in the sales tax on food as the main reason he opposes tax reform. Cox did not take a position on the referendum because his office oversees the elections.

“We have a challenge in this state, a structural challenge. However, I oppose tax reform, as many have done at this point, “he said, adding that there were” good things “in the tax reform package, including the elimination of income tax on social security benefits for certain Utahns.

Cox said that as governor he would have first looked for ways to cut public spending, just as he did as commissioner for Sanpete County when he was pressured to raise taxes during the recession. This, said the Lieutenant Governor, “should always be our first priority.”

The six Republican candidates for governor of Utah speak at the annual conference of the St. George Area Economic Development in Saint George on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Marc Weaver, Deseret News

Businessman Jeff Burningham said government spending has increased 30% in the past five years and called the budget imbalance a “complex and nuanced problem.” But we have no income problem in this state. Instead, he said, the problem relates to spending, perpetuated by “politically entangled leadership.”

Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., running for third term after leaving office in 2005 to become U.S. ambassador to China under then president Barack Obama, and later U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Donald Trump, questioned tax reform. process that was based on a legislative working group.

“The governor is there to lead, to use the bully’s chair,” said Huntsman, citing his experience leading the state’s last major tax reform effort that created a single, lower tax rate on state income and reduces the state sales tax on food. This effort took two years to be done “because we brought the public into the process” and gave them ownership.

Former Utah House president Greg Hughes, who participated publicly in the race on Wednesday, said he had tried to tell lawmakers that “from here to the cheap seats, it is not clear what you’re trying to do “and that the governor needed to be a stronger advocate.

“If you don’t have a governor who does it and it’s all called legislative tax reform, the public will never agree with something (for which) I don’t think there is enough information or the bullying chair to explain it. Said Hughes. “This is the problem inherent in this tax reform.”

Salt Lake County Councilor Aimee Winder Newton, who collected referendum signatures, said that “when you run for office and say you have lowered taxes and many people are angry about it , it tells you that our governor did not help people and I am frustrated by that. “

Thomas Wright, a former president and businessman of the Utah GOP, said that the Utahns had heard for a decade that it was the best managed state in the country, but “suddenly we were told this year that we had all these intractable problems in our tax code. ” rather, there should be incremental changes “that people can understand”.

The conference, held at the Dixie Convention Center, addressed the growth problems facing southern Utah. It was also the subject of the questioning of candidates for the governorship by the moderator of the round table, Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

It was agreed to go ahead with the Lake Powell pipeline to bring water to the region, as well as to encourage alternatives to a traditional four-year college diploma that includes technology and other training for a diverse workforce.

The sympathetic tone of the round table was noted by Hughes in his closing statement.

“I want you to see what just happened here,” he told the conference audience, describing himself as “so happy at a time in the nation right now when people are talking to each other and he there are so many arguments, so much venom, you’re going to see people do their best. “