GOP candidate removes article on representative Ben McAdams that some have found fanatic

SALT LAKE CITY – Republican congressional candidate Kim Coleman removed what Tuesday saw as a fanatic Facebook post about a photo of Democrat Representative Ben McAdams and Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“I imagine I would be friendly with all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Washington, as I am in our State House,” wrote Coleman, who represents West Jordan at Utah House.

“But this photo is a reminder that a strong Republican neighborhood electing a Democrat who promised not to be like the rest of his team, is a bit like the story of the man who believed the snake who promised to don’t bite him. “

“We can solve this problem in November and send me to Washington,” said Coleman.

The photo of the smiling McAdams and Omar appears to be a selfie taken in a legislative committee room.

Coleman’s publication sparked comments on his Facebook page both by criticizing and defending it.

“It was intolerance behind this post. Typical right wing game, ”wrote one commenter.

“Continue Kim, you are doing the right thing,” wrote another.

Friday, January 3, 2020, Kim Coleman announced his candidacy for the seat of the 4th district of the Congress.

Coleman then withdrew the message, writing, “Just for the record, I deleted a message too carefully so that it would not be misinterpreted.”

“Of course we want to be friendly with all of our colleagues, which I am. It was meant to be a comment on a voting record, not an individual, because the voting record is fair game. On several key votes, Ben was there with the team: ✔️HR1 ✔️Equality Act ✔️ Impeachment. These are votes, not individuals, ”she wrote.

“The squad” refers to four progressive democratic women of color, including Omar and representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Who support proposals such as the Green New Deal.

Coleman’s original post appears to be a blow to a McAdams tweet that was released on Monday with Ocasio-Cortez’s comments on the Democratic Party and presidential favorite Joe Biden.

“In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America we are,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a New York Magazine article.

McAdams tweeted in response, “Comments like this explain why people can’t stand Washington. I’m glad we are in the United States, not in any other country. We are all part of the same team, with different perspectives, whether you are moderate, conservative or anywhere else on the political scene. “

Coleman is among several Republicans seeking to challenge McAdams in the 2nd District of Congress.