Goop's Netflix trailer: Paltrow sinks into a vagina, spits out pseudoscience

Enlarge / promotional image by Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, which emerges from a stylized image of female genital anatomy.

Netflix released a trailer for the six-episode series The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday, which – as expected – seems to spit as much pseudo-science and evidence-free wellness crap as Goop, the Mogul’s notorious “contextual commerce” business.

According to Netflix’s own words, the show should lead “extremely curious” viewers through “cross-border wellness topics” such as “energy healing and clairvoyant”. The show – like Goop – seems to be aimed primarily at women, and the trailer’s release was accompanied by an image in which Paltrow seems to dive into the interpretation of an artist’s vagina.

Goop critics quickly deciphered the show, arguing that, like the brand, it actually intended to lead exploitable viewers through unproven and potentially dangerous health practices, such as the same junk that Goop has been promoting for years. And the show, like Goop, only claims to “empower” women by persuading them to try dubious treatments and products.

Critics on Twitter were particularly ruthless when it came to destroying and mocking the show (and Goop) all day. The trailer’s announcements for the show were bombarded with disapproving memes, viewers who made fun of something, and news that insulted Netflix for wanting to get involved in the notorious business. (The answers were mostly negative, but there were also some solid word games)

Despite the quick online backlash, the most cutting and concise reviews of the show seem to appear in the trailer itself. As the teaser notes, the unproven wellness practices and products shown are “unregulated” and simply “dangerous”.

In a clip, Paltrow himself asks one of the guests of the series “What the hell are you doing to people?”

Milk it

The trailer also offers Paltrow’s justification for the existence of show and goop. In an obvious response to the unspoken but vocal question, “Dear Sir, why?” Paltrow explains: “We are here once, a life. How can we really milk the shit out of it?”

Based on the context, she seems to argue that privileged people like yourself could just as easily become guinea pigs for snake oil sellers in case they get a bit happier status than the one they already enjoy.

However, another interpretation provides a clear description of Paltrow’s business model, which flows into the multi-trillion dollar wellness industry. (That’s a lot of milk.) Paltrows Goop has the inevitable opportunity to live a better life and is supported by her celebrity status and good genetics. These include a $ 350 straw, an $ 84 water bottle with a “positive energy stone”, and an $ 85 medicine bag with “magically charged stones”.

The business model is depressingly successful. Goop’s valuations have risen to $ 250 million in recent years, and the company has grown into brick-and-mortar stores on several continents. The Netflix series is just the latest sign of Goop’s success.

There have also been setbacks. In early 2018, doctors reported that a woman had died of bee sting therapy, which Paltrow had previously personally endorsed. In September of that year, Goop paid $ 145,000 in civil penalties to settle a lawsuit filed by ten prosecutors, alleging that the company had provided unfounded health claims. And a possible deal to publish a goop magazine with the Ars publishing house Condé Nast has been reportedly due to Condé Nast’s insistence on fact-checking (phew).

Still, Paltrow was steadfast and apologetic and criticized practitioners of evidence-based medicine for not “believing” in unproven health care.

With the new show, Paltrow remains steadfast. In a statement to Cosmopolitan, Paltrow said that the show follows the “open-minded approach that we used at Goop and used a different visual lens with Netflix.”

The series will be available on Netflix on January 24th.