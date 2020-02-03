Google’s Super Bowl ad will make you cry completely

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xSxXiHwMrg (/ embed)

Google released it with their 2020 Super Bowl with their commercial, “Loretta.” And by that we mean a good cry.

The ad only shows a Google screen – as with many of their previous ads – but there is so much more to this. The first search in the commercial is “how not to forget”, which is innocent enough. But don’t worry, the tears are coming.

The narrator is an old man who asks Google to remember details about his life with his deceased wife, such as the holidays they shared together and how she hated his mustache. He also uploaded photos of them together during their wedding, culminating in a cheerful, but not maudlin, look at the marriage of this (fictional) couple.

Twitter quickly let everyone know that Google was crying, and probably you too.

Damn it, Google.

Nobody wants to cry during # SuperBowl commercials. 😢😢

– BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 3, 2020

yes, that Google ad had nothing to make me cry while trying to watch the game

– Davis. (@hitchariide) February 3, 2020

And then the Google ad made me cry.

– Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) 3 February 2020

