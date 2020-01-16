Google's parent company, Alphabet, has a market value of $ 1 trillion

Since the beginning of this week, investors have been waiting for Alphabet to reach a market value of $ 1 trillion. Google’s mother today joins only three other companies to ever achieve that marker.

GOOG closed at $ 1,451.70 today when the market closed at 4:00 PM. ET for a market capitalization – or total value of all the shares of a company – of $ 1 trillion. It is calculated by multiplying the price of a share by the total number of outstanding shares.

This prestigious club includes Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, although the market capitalization of the latter is currently below the $ 1 trillion threshold. The iPhone maker was the first American company to reach the milestone in 2018.

CNBC notes that financial analysts are bullish following the appointment of Sundar Pichai as CEO of Alphabet in December. It follows co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin who are taking a step back from active management roles. There is hope that the CEO of Google will bring discipline to the other bets that have lost money.

These projects generally start to commercialize after years of development. This includes Waymo’s self-driving cars and Verily’s biotechnology. Other promising areas include Wing for the delivery of drones from the air.

Meanwhile, advertising activity within Google remains a moneymaker, while there is much hope that the Cloud enterprise division will rise from its third place behind Microsoft and Amazon.

The $ 1 trillion worth of Alphabet milestone was raised by employees.

