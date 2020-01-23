Google’s latest measurement restrictions make life more difficult for mobile marketing professionals - Adweek

With increased pressure to meet public demand for data protection, Google has quietly introduced further restrictions in its huge marketing ecosystem. And this time, marketers of mobile apps will feel the pinch.

Starting this month, the online advertising giant will implement changes to Google App Campaigns (formerly known as Universal App Campaigns) in its Google Ads platform, which will make independent conversion conversions considerably more difficult. According to sources, these changes were implemented later this week and concrete results are expected to be achieved this week.

The adaptation of the search for app installation offer in Google Ads makes it difficult to establish a connection between the search traffic and the download of iOS apps. Advertisers are more concerned about the move – Google has announced it will end support for third-party cookies in its Chrome web browser by 2022.

“Third-party measurement is incredibly important to our advertisers, and we’re committed to helping app marketers assess campaign performance,” a Google spokesman said to Adweek in a statement after the article was published. “App advertisers can choose from seven certified app attribution partners who measure attribution for app campaigns and track conversions for most of the inventory.”

AAPs are cut off from iOS search performance data

The new restrictions mean that iOS app installations triggered by searches on Apple devices can no longer be reported by third parties. As a result, advertisers who want to advertise an app can no longer use an app attribution provider (AAP) to check which source of mobile search results in a return on investment.

In fact, advertisers now have to trust the reports within the Google Ads platform (formerly known as Google AdWords). The Google Ads platform enables advertisers to purchase inventory for the properties operated and operated by Google. It’s worth noting that third-party app downloads controlled by in-app inventory from sources like the Google Display Network and YouTube are still possible.

However, sources indicate that the devaluation of iOS conversion data, i.e. H. The search traffic that led to the download of an app poses a significant challenge. Several sources indicated that such traffic is the key to controlling campaign KPIs.

Some estimate that this could affect the visibility of campaign results by more than 50%. “Search is by far the dominant source of high-performance traffic,” said a source that requested anonymity based on its employer’s PR guidelines.

Google informed its AAPs about the restrictions in July and told them that it will now use machine learning to map app installations and ad interactions through a browser. Some of these assignments are “modeled”, which means that third-party verification is not possible.

According to Google, the changes mean that app ads will be shown by users of iOS devices when more searches are done and will lead to improved campaign performance. So far, Google has only served ads and reported app installations based on searches from iOS device users who were logged into their mobile browser.

This was only a fraction of the total installations triggered by such campaigns, and it would have taken a fingerprint to match additional conversions, a tracking tool that Google vocally rejects.

Android not affected

Critics of the updated policy, however, claim that this is another case where a walled garden provider does its own homework on campaign performance.

The changes will not affect conversion reports for search ads on Android devices. However, sources who have requested anonymity for fear of professional retaliation fear that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

In an email to Adweek, Mark Kellogg, head of Google AAP’s product business, Kochava, described how the latest restrictions limit the ability of marketers to spend their ad budget intelligently.

Continue reading