Google’s animation for ‘Battery Share’ in Android 11 DP3 tells us very little new

We first informed you about a new Configurations pane named “Battery Share” in Android 11 back in mid-February. Today, in the 3rd Developer Preview of Android 11, Google included a nice animation to go together with the feature. It’s a wonderful animation. But it tells us nothing new of substance about Google’s programs for system-to-gadget wireless charging…

In February, we identified a quite distinct description of what Battery Share is supposed to do in the Options app code, together with an accompanying image in Google’s usual 4-color design and style. As it mentions, the attribute is directly linked to some future ability to “Charge other units by inserting them on the back of your Pixel”.

Demand other gadgets by inserting them on the again of your Pixel

Your phone’s battery will operate out quicker when making use of battery share. Battery share works with appropriate ear buds, watches, phones, and a lot more.

Very straightforward. Evidently, Pixel 4 does not help this characteristic irrespective of supporting wireless charging, and it looks pretty unlikely that a attribute like this would appear to a phone quite a few months immediately after start — even if it could. Also, loathe to break it to you, but the Pixel 4a doesn’t have wireless charging at all. You will not be Qi charging your Pixel 4a, considerably significantly less charging other products with it. I thorough that and every little thing else you need to have to know about Pixel 4a in my story before this month.

Enter the new animation that Google included with Developer Preview 3 today:

The unit with the fingerprint sensor is as a lot a Pixel 4a as the other gadget with no notch is a Pixel Ultra pic.twitter.com/50MmhQePWJ

— Stephen Corridor (@hallstephenj) April 23, 2020

“So odd! That surely appears to be like a Pixel 4, but there is a fingerprint sensor! This have to be a Pixel 4a then,” you could possibly study on the net. So is Pixel 4a likely to assistance wi-fi charging right after all? No, no it’s not.

Glance, these animations do certainly tend to vaguely stand for 1st-celebration Google products. We’ve seen this fashion art ahead of, and that — plus the code that Kyle dug up a few months ago — would strongly counsel that a long term Google cellphone is heading to guidance this “Battery Share” feature. But as we described, the only proof we have as to what device that may well be goes by the codename “redfin”. That is not the Pixel 4a’s codename — but it might be the Pixel 5’s.

So this animation, whilst a neat appear at this upcoming characteristic, tells us absolutely nothing new. These are generified (is that a phrase?) versions of present Google phones. It’s a Pixel 4 design and style with a fingerprint sensor. That doesn’t exist. It will hardly ever exist. And the other cell phone, which doesn’t have a bezel, dates way back to an Android P beta from 2018. It does not exist possibly. Even the Pixel Buds thing… sure, it is meant to vaguely stand for Google’s headphones. Which is it.

Going on.

