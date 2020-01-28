For more than a year, Google has made the automatic construction process of the Android Open Source Project public through a dashboard for continuous integration (CI). Today, the company has unveiled the Android Flash Tool as a simple way to try every AOSP built on your Google Pixel phone directly from your browser!

Although our first look at the next major version of Android usually comes from an official beta release – usually launched shortly before Google I / O – the development on Android continues throughout the year in the Android Open Source Project. Those with sufficient experience working with the Android codebase and associated tools usually build and flash their own devices with AOSP to stay up to date with the latest developments and changes.

With the launch of the Android CI, far fewer steps are needed, as developers can now easily download a pre-built version of the latest AOSP, but they still need to know how to flash it on their phones. Today, Google is taking the next logical step by launching the Android Flash Tool, a new web app that AOSP can install directly from the browser on your Pixel phone.

You don’t even have to install the usual developer tools on your device, such as adb. This means that you can even use this tool to flash AOSP to your Pixel from a Chromebook, which is a wild idea. The only real requirements are a Pixel phone (Pixel 2 or newer) or HiKey developer card, a web browser compatible with the WebUSB standard – only Chrome, the new Chromium-based Edge and Opera for now – a USB cable and , if you are sitting on a Windows computer, the Android USB drivers.

Once these requirements are met, you can get started with the Android Flash Tool to install the latest AOSP build or you can enter the build ID you want to use from the Android CI. A few clicks and a download later and your device will be on the latest version of AOSP.

However, it is important to note that a vanilla AOSP build is not the sophisticated Android experience that you can expect. The Android Flash Tool is absolutely no way to get a taste of what Google has to offer for its Pixel phones, and should only be used by Android developers who want their apps to work on the next major Android release. The tool is important doesn’t offer a simple way to restore your phone to a normal factory image.

With that in mind, the Android Flash Tool is available to try now.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg (/ embed)