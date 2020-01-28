Googler suggests a new way for Chrome to display URLs

One of the most important controls in any web browser is the address bar, where you can view, edit, or enter a new URL. A Googler has suggested a possible new way for Google Chrome to display URLs in a way that can help fight back against phishing sites.

If you read this, your browser is almost certainly at the URL “https://9to5google.com/2020/01/28/googler-chrome-urls-combat-phishing” or one near it. For the typical internet user, every piece of that text makes sense, indicating that you are securely connected to 9to5Google.com and reading an article about Chrome from January 28, 2020.

With proper use, a URL can give you a sense of security that you are actually on the site that you want to visit. However, for someone who is less sensible, the URL of a page can be seen as useless, or worse, misinterpreted as reliable, while in fact that is not the case. These possibilities and more are among the many problems with URLs we have today in the browsers, as indicated in an episode of the podcast “HTTP 203”, hosted by Googlers Das Surma and Jake Archibald.

Instead of complaining about the demise of URLs and the ways in which browsers deal with them, Archibald has proposed an alternative solution. Before he does this, he explicitly notes that this is not a Google-approved proposal and is not something that you would expect to see in Chrome in the near future.

With some of the best approaches to each browser and adding its own spin, Archibald proposes a new user interface for the address bar, which puts a lot of emphasis on the most important part of a URL to use in determining the authenticity of a website, the “eTLD + 1” Or “base domain.” On this page, for example, the eTLD + 1 is “9to5google.com.”

Desktop

mobile

Placing the focus here, as inspired by Firefox, makes it easier to see that you have accidentally landed on a phishing site. This also helps to show that subdomains such as “images.google.com” come from the same source as “google.com.” In the meantime, URLs that do not come from the same source despite sharing an eTLD + 1, such as sites hosted on GitHub Pages, are marked as separate, as shown above, thanks to Mozilla’s public suffix list.

On mobile, the suggested user interface is very similar to Safari on desktop, with only the eTLD + 1 displayed until you tap to search for more information. Google has already started simplifying the address bar by hiding the “https: //” section until you click on the URL, but this is a few steps further.

In general, this is an interesting compromise between knowing that URLs gradually become less useful over time, but also do not disappear quickly. However, this entire concept can be used for a loop if another recent proposal is approved, allowing AMP pages to display the URL of the original page instead of the specific AMP page.

What do you think of this URL proposal? Would it be good if the address bar of your mobile browser did not always display the full URL? Let us know in the comments.

