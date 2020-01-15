Google will expire cookies in Chrome - just not soon

Google says it will “expire” one of the main tools that companies can use to track you over the web.

The company plans to end support for third-party cookies in Chrome over the next two years. Google’s announcement, which comes much after similar updates from Chrome’s main competitors, could be a huge win for privacy advocates who have long refused to use cookies to allow companies to secretly hide users’ browsing habits follow.

As we noted earlier, Google’s attempts to restrict cookies could also give the company a significant edge over advertising competitors, as third parties have the ability to keep an eye on users.

A short context: Cookies are used by websites to essentially “remember” who you are. This can be useful, for example, to log in to an account or to save items in an online shopping cart. However, cookies are also one of the most important ways that digital advertisers monitor your online whereabouts. If you visit a website whose advertisers use cookies, you can track them when you visit other websites that also use cookies. For this reason, the same products and ads on the Internet often “follow” you.

This may be great for advertisers, but it also scares the internet, which is why other browser manufacturers, including Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox, have also taken steps to block the types of cookies that you track across websites as they are used by Facebook.

Google, on the other hand, is more careful. The company wants to ensure data protection for users, but not at the expense of decimating the advertising industry that it relies on. Chrome’s technical director, Justin Schuh, said Google believes its competitors’ actions will ultimately harm companies that rely on online advertising to stay in business.

“Some browsers have responded to these concerns and blocked third-party cookies, but we believe that this has unintended consequences that can negatively impact users and the web ecosystem,” Schuh wrote. “By undermining the business model of many ad-financed websites, blunt approaches to cookies encourage the use of opaque techniques, such as fingerprints (an invasive remedy to replace cookies) that can actually limit user privacy and control.”

Given that Google Chrome is the most dominant browser, Google’s possible actions are likely to be much more influential than those of its competitors – in a positive or negative sense. The bad news is that this move to a (somewhat) more private internet could take a long time.

Schuh sees the “intention” in doing this to switch to an Internet without cookies in the next two years. However, efforts could take longer as the company plans to wait for other industry members, such as advertisers and publishers, to approve future standards before making any major changes.

Until then, we have at least Safari and Firefox for anti-Facebook tracking.

