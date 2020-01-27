Google will close App Maker for businesses in 2021

Google App Maker is a low-code way for companies and other business customers to create internal tools. With reference to low usage, the service will be “gradually declined” in 2020 pending a complete shutdown in 2021.

Build apps that fill gaps, such as speeding up business workflows or scaling up internal operations, with the low-code development environment of G Suite. App Maker is included with G Suite Business and Enterprise editions, as well as with G Suite for Education.

App Maker features templates, drag and drop UI design, and declarative data modeling, with Google focused on IT developers and enthusiasts. Connect created applications with first-party services such as Gmail and Agenda, while G Suite administrators have complete control over what is running.

App Maker is currently ‘no longer active in development’. The closure starts in April, when users are no longer able to create new apps via App Maker. However, existing ones can still be edited and implemented. On January 19, 2021 existing apps no longer work.

Developers are advised to review existing applications, with an email to primary administrators with a list of all currently in use by a domain. App Maker became generally available in June 2018 after it was announced in 2016.

When describing the App Maker closure in detail, Google suggests three alternative solutions that companies can use. Unfortunately, “specific source code used for App Maker” means that applications cannot be migrated directly. The company recommends to view its updated offer.

