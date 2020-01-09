Google when building inclusive products, such as Assistant and Pixel

Loading...

With products from several billion users and the ongoing pursuit of the next billion, it is especially important for Google to build inclusive products that reflect everyone. Google has spoken today about building inclusive products.

Head Annie Jean-Baptiste explained how a product inclusion team should help “Google create products that reflect all our users – regardless of who they are or where they live.”

It starts with the product development process to ensure that under-represented voices can provide input during and during product ideas, prototyping, user research, UX design and marketing. Such an approach has been followed when developing Google Assistant to ensure that insensitive language is not used and Google notes how often feedback is given daily.

We worked closely with Googlers to test the product for stress testing before it was launched, and came up with a list of words to proactively exclude. That’s why today less than 0.0002 percent of daily searches are marked as offensive.

Meanwhile, the company has an inclusion champion group with 2,000 employees to offer “the widest perspective in product development.”

In addition to considerations, testing before a public launch is an important step. For the Google Duo Low Light mode, employees of different skin tones have volunteered to test in different environments.

This is just one example – every year thousands of Googlers participate to help test products. We also regularly conduct external volunteer studies in the field as part of product development.

Finally, Google notes how “leaders in product areas” received training for product inclusion last year. New engineers are trained from the outset on inclusive product design with 12,000 Googlers following the class, with plans to expand in 2020.

