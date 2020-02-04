Google Voice appears in the Gmail page area for some G Suite

Last month, Google opened the Gmail and Drive sidebar for third-party G Suite add-ons. Until now, only Google Calendar, Keep and Tasks were displayed in this area on the first provider page. Google Voice now appears to appear in the Gmail page area.

Some customers with a G Suite Business domain today noticed that the Google Voice icon appears under Tasks and directly above the list of third-party add-ons. Tapping starts a compact voice app that is exclusively dedicated to calling.

“Make a call” opens the existing dialer interface on voice.google.com. A list of suggestions with frequent contacts is located above the lower number pad. Your voice number is prominently listed and outgoing calls are fully processed in the sidebar. In the upper right corner there is a shortcut that you can use to start the full web client.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Google Voice add-on in the Gmail page area shows your full call history, with each line item containing a link that you can quickly call back. In contrast to the passive first providers, Voice flashes, rings and shows a dialog for incoming calls, even if the page area is not expanded.

Google Voice is part of a G Suite and is primarily used to assign employees a business phone number. The focus on calls versus text messages (or even voicemail) makes sense in this context. It’s similar to the old, but still existing, Hangouts integration, which should be removed if the classic messaging service for business customers is out of date.

In fact, Google Voice is currently only displayed in the Gmail page area and not in Drive, Docs / Sheets / Slides or Calendar for users who see this launch. Given the direct classic Hangouts replacement, this makes sense again. The page window was launched in 2018 to revise the Gmail theme before it expanded to other Google apps on the web.

