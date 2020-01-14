Google tweaks Word Clock with color on Nest Hub

If you do not use the Nest Hub for household smarts, it is designed to blend into the background of every institution. This naturally comes with the option for users to choose how they want their idle Hub to present themselves, and the “Word Clock” screen of the device is often a popular choice. It seems that Google has pushed an update of the Word Clock that changes the color scheme, giving the previously black and white layout a more vivid appearance.

A Redditor saw the color shift on their Nest Hub for the first time last night and offered a glimpse into the new Portal-like blue and orange design. These colors are reflected in the light version of Word Clock and we could also reproduce this screen on one of our Nest Hubs. In the light variant, the first two lines are displayed in blue, while the third line is displayed in orange. The whole face rests on an off-white, yellowish background.

The dial is also available in a dark variant, which we have found to have been adjusted. A much more subdued inversion of the light, the dark dial has hours in a soft pink and minutes in light blue. The background of this variant is a cool navy that appears black at lower brightness.

What is curious about this sudden change is that it has only been applied to the Word Clock dial, while the rest of the faces remain in grayscale (without the analog clock, which has blue components). The Google Home app also does not display the new color scheme in the settings, but still shows the old version. It would be interesting to see a future setting that allows custom color schemes, but since the current implementation only displays an HTML page, it would require deeper integration.

If you have not yet seen the new Word Clock design on your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, try restarting it from the Google Home app (which will retrieve it again). If that doesn’t help, you may need to sign up for the Preview program under your Hub settings.

