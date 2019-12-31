Google Travel PWA brings Trips replacement to the home screen

Loading...

Google Travel was launched in May to consolidate Google Flights, Hotel Search and Trips. The last independent app was killed in August, but the functionality lives on in Search, Maps and now a Google Travel PWA.

There is a map & # 39; Always back to your travels & # 39; on google.com/travel with a & # 39; Add Shortcut & # 39; to the & # 39; Add to home screen & # 39; from Chrome. & # 39; Travel & # 39; appears in your app launcher and has a suitcase icon in corporate colors.

When you start the Progressive Web app, the slogan & # 39; Everything in one place & # 39; before the mobile site is opened in full screen without any browser user interface. That is the size of the Google Travel PWA without cache.

With Google Trips for Android and iOS, users were able to download maps and view routes without a connection. The solution recommended by the company for offline functionality is now Google Maps. Either way, the home screen icon is faster than Maps> Your Places> Reservations tab or entering "My Trips" in Search.

It can also be saved as a dock or desktop icon in Chrome for Mac, Windows and Linux. A larger screen is particularly useful when browsing through "Explore" and "Packages."

Introduced sometime last month, there is some integration with the Google app. One user today with an upcoming trip received the message below with the corresponding status bar icon. By tapping, Google Travel was immediately opened.

Hopefully Google will make the Travel PWA more powerful in the future. Although the company simply wants users to get on with Maps – and not with dual capabilities, there is a plea for a more powerful, dedicated experience without a jumble of navigation and other suggestions. For example, Google killed the independent Touring Bird Area 120 project in October with the promise to integrate into other journeys.

