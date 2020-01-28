Google Translate will soon include an audio transcription for the Android app

Google’s translation technology is becoming even more powerful.

The company will shortly add a new feature to its translator app that makes the service even more of a real human translator: transcriptions. The feature is expected to be available for the Android version of the Translate app in the coming months (Google has not specified when an iOS version might be available for iPhone users).

The function is similar to real-time transcription in the Google Recorder app, with the exception that the speaker’s words are translated (into the specified language) and not just transcribed. So when you’re in a meeting or lecture, the app can almost instantly translate the speaker’s words while you listen.

Google does not yet offer full demos of the feature, but in a video that was shown at a press event in San Francisco, the transcription looked almost as seamless as in Google’s recorder app or with live subtitles. Instead of transcribing word for word, the Translate app transcribes smaller blocks of text.

According to Google, the reason for this is that translations are more complicated than a standard transcription. Just as it would take a human translator a few seconds to process what someone is trying to say before deciding how best to translate it, the translator app must also determine how best to use the audio he hears translated.

“We want to achieve this level of quality so that it is comparable to someone who literally translates something for you as a native speaker. We hope to get there someday,” said Google product manager Nick Radicevic during the company’s press event.

Radicevic also notes that there are a number of other factors that can affect the quality of the transcription, including your phone’s microphone or even whether there is a case on your phone or not (as a case may interfere with your microphone). In addition, each language has its own nuances that can make translation difficult. However, the aim is to have transcriptions available for “all major” languages ​​that are currently supported by the Translate app.

But even with some limitations, transcriptions could open up a number of new opportunities for Google’s translation technology. Just as the Google Assistant “interpreter mode” is incredibly useful for short conversations, transcriptions can be helpful for longer pieces of audio that may otherwise be inaccessible.