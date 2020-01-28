Google Translate Transcribe mode is Recorder with translation

In September we saw work on a “Continuous Translation” feature in the Translate app on Android. Google has seen today an example of its “almost real-time translator” for long speech “Transcribe”.

Transcribe is a new mode in Google Translate for Android that listens to speech – in particular long lectures, programs and other audio – and converts this in real time into a live update transcript with the correct punctuation.

The experience is very similar to the Google Recorder app that was introduced on the Pixel 4 and later made available for older Google devices. In a demo today, English input is translated into Spanish in what Google calls “real time.” When this function is started, an internet connection is required – unlike the recorder on the device or existing offline translation capabilities.

There are some preferences in Transcribe to adjust what the output looks like, including text size and a dark theme, as well as the ability to display the original text.

Google Translate Transcribe mode turns your Android device into an “almost real-time translation device for long form speech”. Google sees this as “an important experimental step to unlock ongoing speech translations on this scale on this scale.” understand a reading in another language, or at least the essence.

The service today translates more than 140 billion words per day, with 95% of users outside the United States. Google has not specified a timeline for when the new Transcribe mode of Translate goes beyond ‘in the future’.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7PEUTYa9g [/ embed]