Google Translate is launched on Android and iOS

Google Translate is a very powerful tool and a popular app for both Android devices and iOS. It looks like Google is now introducing dark mode support for Google Translate on both platforms.

With Google Translate v6.5, some users report dark mode on Android devices. This seems to be a server side switch as we couldn’t see the dark theme live on our devices after the update. It took us a long time to get support for Dark Mode in Translate for Android because we found evidence of this feature last year.

In this sense, the dark mode here is a bit strange compared to many other dark themes from Google. The gray background used differs from some other Google themes, and some of the text colors appear to be slightly different.

So far, Google Translate’s dark mode Android rollout has been very limited as we only see a confirmed report on a user’s rollout in Poland. If you see the rollout on your device, let us know in the comments!

In addition to Android, Google Translate has also taken up this dark theme for iOS. In the latest update, available on the App Store, the dark theme for translation is common to all iOS 13 users. It respects the system theme and looks largely identical to what we see on Android, but is a bit more sophisticated.

Thanks RKBD!

More on Google Translate:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWOQi1bJPA4 [/ embed]