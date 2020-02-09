Google to discuss publishers’ code of conduct

Google Australia will meet with Australian publishers to discuss a voluntary code of conduct that governs how earnings are shared and how content is accessed.

This week, the technology group will meet with Nine Entertaiment, the publisher of this imprint, and News Corp to discuss the proposed process for discussion and engagement with the code.

Google is meeting local publishers about the new approach to the Australian media landscape. Photo credit: ROB HOMER

The discussions take place two months after the Morrision government’s response to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s report on digital platforms. This gives technology giants Google and Facebook the opportunity to work on a voluntary code of conduct for monitoring trade agreements.

Google, which sent its proposal to the ACCC proposal two weeks ago, will then host a roundtable with a number of other publishers.

Facebook will begin discussions with publishers in the next few weeks.

“We believe that a voluntary code, in addition to the current tools, monetization opportunities, and programs such as the Google News initiative we offer, can help strengthen our ongoing partnership with the industry and welcome the opportunity to work with news publishers on a voluntary Code to work, “said a Google spokeswoman.