Google tests stages gaming on non-Pixel Android phones

Playing AAA titles on a phone is a rather futuristic experience that helps sell the promise of Stages. Until now, that has been limited to Pixel devices, although the goal is to make the streaming service work on every screen. Fortunately, Google Stadia is already testing on non-Pixel Android phones.

In recent weeks, messages have been received from Stadium subscribers who have opened the Android app on their non-Pixel devices and see “This screen” appearing as an option under the swirling orange play button. This is instead of “Choose where to play” that suggests a Chromecast Ultra or computer.

They can start a game on WiFi after they have connected an external or Stadia controller for an experience that is identical to the Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4. Unfortunately, access only lasts for that session, with ‘This screen’ disappearing after leaving the current game.

This appears to be an A / B test from Google to collect data about Stages running on non-Pixel devices. Users cannot do anything to participate in this random test. The handful of early access reports date from December and various phones, including a OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy 10e and Note 9. They cover different generations and ranges, suggesting that Google could extend support for Stia to a large number of phones.

Access on OnePlus 6T

Access on S10e

No access to comment 9

Google noted in November that it wants “Stages to be finally displayed on every screen,” and that starting with Pixel helps optimize the experience before it becomes more widely available in 2020.

Android and iOS and such. We start this year with Pixel. I hope to learn a lot, make it great and expand to more devices early next year.

