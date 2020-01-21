Google Tasks for Android hints about Hangouts Chat integration [APK Insight]

With the launch of Gmail’s material theme renewal on the web in 2018, Taken was re-introduced as an independent app. Google Tasks now appears to be ready for Hangouts Chat integration.

Version 2019.12 has been sparingly updated and has started today with the implementation of various strings referring to a ‘room’. We think these are the “Rooms” – or channels in Slack language – found in Hangouts Chat.

The Android app describes tasks that ’emerged from a room’ and how ‘you will not see this task in your personal to-do list, but it will still be accessible from the room’s to-do list’. Changes – such as deletions – made to the app “Will synchronize with the room list.”

Similarly, there is a new option for assigning tasks to you. This makes sense in the context of an organization and team projects, but can also be useful for families.

By combining these two changes, Google Tasks integration in Hangouts Meet can use the Add-ons side panel, which Google has just taken out of beta for third-party apps. In that announcement today it was noted how soon “later this year” access to more G Suite products to tasks and to Calendar and save is coming.

Just like how messages in Gmail can be dragged to the side panel today to create a new task, similar integration in Hangouts Chat could exist when people are conversing. Of course there can just be a new Tasks section built into the messaging app.

Such a step in Hangouts Chat more closely integrates Google tasks with G Suite productivity apps instead of a consumer service. It would make sense to push most people to Google Keep, which recently added Assistant Integration. None of these changes are live with today’s release.

Google Tasks 2019.12 is now being rolled out via the Play Store.

