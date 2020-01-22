Google Stages is the best and worst for multiplayer games

For more than two months I play video games almost exclusively on Google Stages. During that time, Stadia has proven to be both the best and the worst platform for multiplayer gaming.

In the time since Google Stadium was launched, we’ve seen the evidence positive that gaming streaming really works. Whatever your opinion is about the other promises that Google has made, Stages can definitely deliver a number of games on 4K 60FPS. Now that that has been arranged, we can now look at the finer details of what makes Google Stages better or worse than its traditional competitors.

For single player games, there is not much difference between Stages and a console, except for the – albeit irritating – quality dips that are currently inherent to streaming in general. Instead of playing on a local computer or console, you simply play on the Google computer with results streamed to your device.

However, on the multiplayer side, Google Stages has an incredible, exclusive advantage.

Stages has no server delay

Multiplayer games usually use one of the two methods to connect players. Some games use a special server that processes input from each player and returns information to keep each player’s game synchronized. Other games select the console of one player to act as the “server” for all others in a given session.

In both cases, the quality of each player’s connection is completely determined by their ability to connect to the server within a reasonable time. This allows anyone who has ever played an online multiplayer game to tell you that lag is common. The reasons for a delay vary from an irregular WiFi signal or a poor router configuration to just physically further away from the server.

Even worse, the results of lag vary from game to game as much as the causes. In some games, lag leaves you as a seated duck for other players to stomp, while lag in other games can even give you an unfair advantage by making your character jump over the map almost unpredictably.

When playing a multiplayer game on Stages, players connect directly through Google’s network infrastructure rather than through their home internet connection. This means that you are guaranteed to have a fantastic connection with other players and / or the game’s server.

This advantage is multiplied by the fact that a Stadium player cannot in any way play with someone from another console or platform. That is why every player you currently bump into has the same Google-driven internet connection as you. Bungie, the developers of Destiny 2, have even addressed this directly in the run-up to the release of Google Stages.

(…) when you play on Stadia – with Stadia players – you all play together on the same cloud. (…) So, like, the extra latency you get from your controller round trip or whatever will be compensated in a positive way by playing PvP on Stages.

And it shows. In the two months that I played Destiny 2 on Stages, I only saw one copy of another player visible. In fact, it seemed extremely strange to me, in the clearest example of an “exception proving the rule.” By eliminating the fear of playing with someone with a bad band, Google Stages has become the best possible place to play competitive multiplayer games.

Stages does not have enough players

Unfortunately, the lack of stadium games with cross-play is both a gift and a curse. No great connection can solve the biggest problem with multiplayer games from Stages: there aren’t enough players!

Google Stadia was launched softly in November, bringing founders and Premiere buyers slowly online, followed by two parties of Buddy Pass players. Essentially, these are the people who were willing to bet on Google’s commitment to Stages, and those who were willing to pay for Stages before they read reviews – and their close friends.

Shortly after launch, this excited group of people was enough to sustain the games of the service, especially with the holidays that gave many people some free time to prevent uncomfortable family interactions by playing video games. According to the Destiny 2 statistics tool Charlemagne, which uses data provided by Destiny’s public developer API, there were more than 25,000 Stadium players on Destiny 2 on November 23, 2019, the Saturday after Stages were launched.

Since then, the excitement around Stadia has faded, and with it the number of active Destiny 2 players. According to Charlemagne, Destiny 2 has so far not had a single day with more than 10,000 players on Google Stages in 2020, with the population continuing to trend downwards.

For comparison: established platforms usually have hundreds of thousands of players per day. Yesterday Charlemagne reported that Destiny 2 had 385,000 players on PlayStation 4, 270,000 on Xbox One, 368,000 on Steam and a measly 5,590 on Stages.

Although a few thousand players might be more than enough to sustain a community, that is unfortunately not true for all games. For example, Destiny 2 has more than five different “playlists” for PvP mode only, Crucible, each with separate matchmaking pools. The lack of players leads to longer matchmaking times, which forces players to play only more populated playlists such as Control.

This leads to a vicious circle of fewer players in unpopular game modes until they don’t quite match. I personally gave up the idea of ​​playing Destiny 2’s more competitive matchmaking playlist, Survival, on Google Stages, because there usually don’t seem to be enough players (six) to start a match. And that is not even responsible for differences in skill level of the player.

Destiny 2 is just one game, out of the dozens of titles available on Google Stages, and one of the six free games that Stadia Pro members have received for free since launch. Therefore, there is no way to say with certainty that a decrease in Destiny 2 players is the same as a decrease in Google Stadium players since the launch.

What I can say with relative confidence is that the multiplayer games from Stadia cannot survive much longer with the number of players that Stadia currently allows. Google has almost no time to launch the free level of Stadium Base and allow players to join Stadium Pro for nothing more than the $ 10 / month subscription before the current player base – the most excited Stadium ever fans – lose interest and buy their next multiplayer game on traditional platforms, which at least they have people to play with.

