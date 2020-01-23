Google Stages 2.2 preps capture zoom, Assistant on Android

The first update for the Google Stadia app of 2020 arrived earlier today, with a handful of improvements and functions. If we look deeper into the app, we have found evidence that with Google Stages on Android you can quickly zoom in on screenshots, use the Assistant and more.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” message, we have decompiled the latest version of an app that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (in the case of Android apps called APKs), we can see different lines of code about possible future functions within that hint. Please note that Google may or may not send these features and that our interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, we will try to enable those closer to completion to show you what they will look like in case they ship. With that in mind, read on.

Zoom in on photos

As it stands, you can only make screenshots from the browser and Chromecast apps with Google Stages and view them only from the Android app. You can’t even export or share screen images, or do a lot to view them better or better.

In the Stages 2.2 update, Google has introduced a number of new codes that clearly indicate the ability to use pinch-to-zoom on your captured screenshots. From the context in which we found the code, we think that pinch-to-zoom may be hidden behind an experiment in the short term.

package: chrome.cloudcast.client.mobile.app/experiments.dart

cloudcast_portalfe_mobile_enable_pinch_to_zoom_captures

Take screen shots

Elsewhere in the field of screenshots, Google has made some progress in allowing Stages screenshots from Android. New strings show how the app will explain that you cannot take screenshots in protected scenes of a game, which has become a strange normal phenomenon in recent years.

Notification that appears during a game when the player has finished viewing a scene that limits screen shots and video recordings.

You can re-capture

Message that appears during a game when the player reaches a scene that restricts screen shots and video recordings.

This scene does not allow recording

Google Assistant support

The Google Assistant is one of the most important functions of Google Stages, as evidenced by its prominent placement on the Stages Controller. Until now, the Assistant button only works on Chromecast to start playing a Stages game.

Stages 2.2 for Android brings new Google Assistant related strings that match how the Chromecast app tells you that the Assistant only works when you are not playing a game.

Try the assistant on the Stadia home screen

Use it to start your next game!

This was also supported in the code with multiple references to a “PlayGame” command for the assistant.

AssistantCommand.PlayGame

Performance list

In yet another example of how the three Google Stages apps differ, there is no way to browse through your performance for a particular game when you play from Android. This is subject to change as the year progresses and Stages 2.2 contain some new strings that indicate that it may be earlier rather than later.

Text displayed on the performance details page indicating that the performance has been unlocked (completed).

Unlocked

Title of a page with performance data

performance

Title of a list of the in-game achievements that the player has recently earned.

Performance for this game

How to update?

The latest version of Google Stages is immediately rolled out by Google to the Play Store as soon as it becomes available.

