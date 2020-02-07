Google Stadia vs. Xbox Project xCloud: the basics in comparison

Both Microsoft and Sony are entering the video game streaming business. Google Stadia and Xbox Project xCloud both look pretty similar on the surface, but are they?

Google is currently making its Stadia service available to the public as an end product. At the same time, Microsoft’s xCloud project is still in the beta phase. From the beginning, we should consider both services as consumers through slightly different lenses. From a technical point of view, the different approaches of these two services are already pretty clear.

I’m not going to go into topics like price or game selection here. xCloud has no official pricing as of this writing, and of course support for game titles will increase with both services. We will probably analyze these points in more detail in the future, but for the moment we will cover the main technical differences between the two offers.

Stadiums against xCloud: how are they the same?

It is probably better to start with how Stadia and xCloud are identical. Both services give you the ability to play a video game remotely. Somewhere in a data center is a device on which the game is running. Your control commands are sent to this device over the Internet, and the game’s video and audio are sent back to your viewing solution over the same Internet connection.

The basic technology of both services is obviously very difficult to achieve, since all of this information has to travel enormous distances over a convoluted Internet system. The details of these challenges could fill several books, but the bottom line is that Stadia and xCloud are all about playing a video game like watching streaming videos without having to invest in a gaming PC or game console to do all of it to do that on site.

xCloud is literally a remote Xbox

The Microsoft xCloud service is the humble Xbox One S. Specially modified versions of the basic Xbox One console are located in a data center. When you call up a track that you want to play, one of these captive Xboxs will start and you can play. When you’re done and logging out, someone else will be served. Aside from internet latency and connection issues, playing a game on xCloud is almost the same as playing locally on an Xbox One S, including game performance.

XCloud is currently limited to streaming at 720p resolution. On the other hand, modifying existing Xbox One games to work with xCloud shouldn’t take too much work, since you’re literally playing on a remote Xbox again.

Google Stadia is a premium gaming service

We don’t know much about the exact internals of the computers that run Stadia (we actually know a little), but we do know what the company is aiming for. Google claims the goal for their service is 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, presumably with relatively high graphics settings. This is currently the domain of high-end gaming PCs and is no small thing.

In some titles, Stadia achieves this level of performance. However, it is still a mixed bag. Our own Damien Wildes Stadia test shows you how well Stadia works in practice (or not).

Stadia versus xCloud: platform support

Both companies are trying to reach as many platforms as possible. Currently, however, the number of devices you can use to stream games is rather limited. xCloud supports pretty much every Android 6.0 and higher device with Bluetooth 4 and a wireless Xbox One controller. In the future, PCs, iOS and possibly other platforms will also be among the cards, which hopefully offer resolutions of more than 720p.

On the stadium side, the options are slightly different. Macs and PCs with the latest operating system versions work just like Chromecast Ultra. Google Stadia only offers mobile phones for selected Pixel phones. In particular, however, almost every PC runs Google Chrome Stadia, which makes your device options far more robust than you might think. Other Android devices will soon be available in the first quarter of 2020.

