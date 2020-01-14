Google Stadia sees Avengers delay, new Doom trailer

The game library of Google Stages is growing slowly and 2020 will undergo a considerable expansion. There is big news for two of those upcoming Google Stadium titles, including a delay for Marvel’s Avengers and a new trailer for Doom: Eternal.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Marvel’s Avengers postponed until September

First, let’s talk about Marvel’s Avengers. The game is about to become a huge release when it debuts this year, and it was originally scheduled to be released in May. Crystal Dynamics, however, announced today that they have decided to postpone the game until September this year. Why?

According to the developers, it was decided to focus on “tuning and polishing the game.” They promise it will be “worth the wait.”

At Crystal Dynamics, our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. To reach that goal, we made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020.

As fans themselves, it is an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we wanted to propagate our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to deliver an original story-driven campaign, enter into cooperatives, and engaging content for the coming years. That is why we will spend this extra development time tuning and polishing the game to the high standards that our fans expect and deserve.

Marvel’s Avengers is still expected to arrive at Google Stages the day it is launched.

Doom: Eternal gets a new trailer

In other Stadium-related news, the highly anticipated Doom: Eternal has just received a new trailer. This trailer focuses heavily on the demon-killing gameplay of Doom, and also emphasizes the task of players. There are also two new enemies – the Marauder and the Gladiator – as well as a new weapon, The Crucible.

Doom: Eternal arrives at Google Stages on March 20.

The Doom Slayer is back and still ready to make its way through the latest gameplay trailer for Doom Eternal with new weapons and skills along with a look at some of the characters from the story.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfbCj1YajDw [/ embed]

More on Google Stages:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAyzVuO_v1s [/ embed]