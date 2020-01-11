Google Stadia even works on an e-reader [Video]

Google Stages is set up as the future of gaming that works with “all the ways we play.” Now someone has succeeded in getting Google Stages on an e-reader.

Under the attention of Vice, a Danish student named Sebastian Ørsted recently did an experiment with the Stadia platform. With the Onyx Book Max 3, he was able to perform Destiny 2 on Google Stages without many problems.

He estimates that the delay was somewhere between 500 and 1000 milliseconds, which is very impressive for an e-ink display. This was achieved using a function on the Max 3 called X-Mode. The function is designed to refresh the video on the screen, but it also helps to actually make Stages work on this device.

The Onyx Book Max 3 is a super high-end e-reader that costs $ 859. It runs Stadia using its Android-based software platform on the 13-inch e-ink display.

You can view Google Stadia on the Onyx Book Max 3 e-reader in the video below. Which other crazy devices would you like to see the platform run on?

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wf1Pb-z_qdk [/ embed]

