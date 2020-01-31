Google shows the fingers of the publisher due to the lack of Stadia content

Google has caused a sensation in the video game industry last year. It was the Google Stadia that was supposed to change the way we enjoy video games and compete against companies like Sony or Microsoft. While players were initially interested, there was some confusion about what Google Stadia actually was. There were many gamers who thought Google Stadia was the Netflix service, but not for video game titles. This was not the case and may have harmed Google with the service’s subscriber base.

Instead of being a Netflix video game service, Google Stadia players could pay a fee to unlock all features, e.g. From there, fans could stream the video game to a device and enjoy the game via the Google server. With this service, players no longer have to worry about their PC running the video game since nothing is actually downloaded or installed.

However, the service has had some problems lately due to the lack of available content. This could change soon, as over a hundred video game titles were launched in 2020, ten of which would be exclusive to the Google Stadia platform. We have received no title information outside of this announcement. This can be frustrating for some players who use Google Stadia to enjoy the latest released titles.

“We understand the desire to learn more details about the games. After all, that’s what it’s about: the games. Of course, not all 120 titles are announced by the Stadia team, as we leave it up to the publishers to announce their IP / games and on which platforms they will appear – just like the exclusive content comes to stadiums. “

As a result of all vocal subscribers, Gamesindustry.biz reached for a comment. Google replied by stating that publishers are not forced to disclose content that they do not want to disclose. It’s up to the publishers to decide when they’re ready to reveal their video game titles. Regardless of the fact that the publishers are not forced to publish their titles, the company will help the teams with their projects in every way.

