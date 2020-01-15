Google sets the definitive timeline for killing Chrome apps

In 2016, Google announced it was killing Chrome apps in favor of the Internet. This process began with the disappearance of that category from the Web Store at the end of 2017 and Google now has a definitive timeline for the debit.

Chrome apps launched in 2013 to a different internet status. “Packaged Apps” are built with HTML5, CSS and JavaScript to provide an “experience similar to a native application.” They were advertised for allowing a broader user base than just one operating system, targeting device manufacturers and teachers.

Since then, Google has quoted “substantial progress” and believes that “modern browsers put the web in a good position to respond to the vast majority of usage situations.” Acclaimed first-class experiences include Google Earth and Figma for designers, as well as Progressive Web Apps.

The first date on the timeline is March 2020 when the Chrome Web Store no longer accepts new applications, although existing ones can be updated until June 2022. In June 2020, Google will end support on Mac, Windows and Linux, with enterprise and education customers given to it year of shipment.

The next major event is June 2021, when Chrome OS users lose access and the final closure for all Chromebook users comes a year later.

March 2020: Chrome Web Store stops accepting new Chrome apps. Developers can update existing Chrome apps until June 2022.

June 2020: End support for Chrome apps on Windows, Mac and Linux. Customers with Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade have access to a policy to extend support until December 2020.

December 2020: End support for Chrome apps on Windows, Mac and Linux.

June 2021: End support for NaCl, PNaCl and PPAPI APIs.

June 2021: End support for Chrome apps on Chrome OS. Customers with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade have access to a policy to extend support until June 2022.

June 2022: End support for Chrome apps on Chrome OS for all customers.

Google quickly shows how Chrome continues to support extensions:

Google will continue to support and invest in Chrome extensions on all existing platforms. Promoting a robust ecosystem of extensions is crucial to Chrome’s mission and we strive to provide a useful extension platform for customizing the browsing experience for all users.

A Chrome Apps migration site offers developer recommendations and updates as the timeline progresses.

