Google sends January Stadia update newsletter

Since its launch in mid-November, Google has tested a number of ways to communicate with subscribers. From daily community updates to “Savepoints”, the latest is an email newsletter with the first January Stages update released today.

With the topic “Your January Stages update is here,” Google is starting to determine which free games are available for Stages Pro subscribers. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper are marked with Google for this month, also referring to the other three that are still available from previous months: Destiny 2: The Collection, Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition and SAMURAI SHODOWN.

In the meantime, the update of the Stages in January highlights recent additions such as Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The newsletter ends with a small treat of “thanks for being one of our founders.” The “Stadium cheer” that usually opens and closes all game trailers is available for “Claim now”. Clicking opens the 5-second clip that you can download and use as a ringtone.

With this cheers, Google emulates the now iconic Switch-click from Nintendo and the startup sound from Xbox. Interestingly enough, this ‘special’ tribute is only for founders. It is unclear whether buyers of the Premiere Edition and Buddy Pass users have received the same update newsletter for January Stages.

Email is probably the best way for Google to communicate with the most casual gamers who don’t adhere to the barrage of forums of social media updates. It is also the most user-oriented in that it simply emphasizes what most people care about – games.

Community updates on Reddit went from daily to weekly, although there have been no updates over time due to the absence of new developments during the holidays. Meanwhile, Stadia Loyalty Points are summaries that come at the end of the month.

