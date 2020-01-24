Google Search now shows icons, what do you think? [Poll]

Google Search is the company’s best-known product, making Google a household name. Over time, however, the search engine has evolved functionally and visually. Recently Google has changed search results to display icons on different sites and everyone seems to have a different opinion about them.

What has changed here? Earlier this month, Google announced that the look of search results would be adjusted for anyone using a desktop browser. The adjustment does not affect the search results, but uses the favicon of a site – that icon that you see on your browser tab – in addition to the title of the site in the results.

This followed a change from 2019, where Google did the same on mobile devices.

Google explained that this change would help to put the branding of a website ‘at the forefront’ and help users ‘better see where the information came from’. In the days that followed, that change was widespread and people received a surprising amount of criticism. .

The Verge spoke Thursday in an article that this update “blurs the boundary between organic search results and the ads.” TechCrunch called this update a “homogeneous sea of ​​blue text links and favicons that, on such a vast expanse of screen, come across as a block of background noise,” criticizing Google for the “visual tricks” that will make users click on more ads. Search Engine Land has also placed an interesting infographic that shows how the appearance of ads in Google Search has changed over the years, including the icon of today.

If the goal was to get users to click on more ads – and let’s be honest, it probably was – it certainly seems that Google has succeeded. Early data collected by Digiday discovered a significant jump in the clickthrough rates of ads in Search.

Although many regard this change as greedy as Google, this is not the only thing that happens here. After all, Google search ads are designed to show results for what you are actually looking for, icons or not. Review Geek posted an editorial about the question: “Does it really matter if it still takes you where you need to go?”

What is your opinion on the subject? Are the new ad-fading Google search results with icons a bad thing? Do the icons benefit you? Do you not like to possibly click on more ads? Vote in the poll below and if you have more to say about this topic, our comments section is open for discussion!

More on Google Search:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg [/ embed]