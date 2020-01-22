In recent years, Google has added a bookmark feature to all of Google Search. “Collections” get a prominent launch today by being elevated to the own tab of the Google app on Android.

When opening Discover articles or search results, the browser window has a bookmark icon in the top right corner for a long time with which you can save a link. Other content types include places in Google Maps, movies, and TV shows. In the past, all those bookmarks could be found in the “Collections” view on the “More” tab.

Search now increases the collection to its own tab – replacing the sparingly used “Recent” – in the bar below. Google has also redesigned the page, starting with a new carousel from “Suggested Collections” to make “your recent activity.” Google cites AI that groups ‘similar pages’ based on interests. These suggestions are currently only available in American English and will come to other languages ​​and regions over time.

“My collections” is the next with another carousel with all your “recently added items” and then a list of all created groups and presets such as favorite pages, places and “Want to go”.

You can create a new one in the upper right corner, where Google provides suggestions for finding sites, images, products, and related searches. You can collaborate on collections with the option to add others to your board, or just view them.

“Collections” is also available on mobile Search in the navigation drawer on google.com. Google wants this feature to “make it easier to jump back into your job without having to dig through your search history.”

The Google Search Collections tab is already being rolled out and started to appear in the weekend for some. We first saw it A / B tested in October.

