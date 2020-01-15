Online shopping today is incredibly lucrative with various Google products, including a dedicated site, optimized for that. To make browsing easier, Google Search brings various stores and brands together in a new ‘Product Products’ card.

To start searching, look for clothing or accessories such as “running shoes,” “leather belt for women,” or “wide leg.” Google identifies popular products from online stores and brings them together in a new section on Search.

You may need to scroll down to reach the new “Popular Products” section with examples of what you’ve been looking for in a grid. Each item records the price and a clear view of which stores they have in stock. There is a top carousel with filters by style, department and format type.

Google groups different colors and provides a list of available ‘Stores’ and a ‘Review snapshot’, as well as a grid of ‘similar products’.

Popular products in Search are made possible by Google which indexes and organizes items from ‘more than a million online stores’. This information is regularly updated, with the company noting how “participating retailers appear for free in this new position.” More information is available here.

Once you know what you want to buy, it can sometimes be difficult to discover all the different stores with an item, so you can choose exactly what you want. With this new experience we have done the hard work for you by bringing together products from many stores.

