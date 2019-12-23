Google Search AR starts rolling out the merging of objects

Loading...

Earlier this month, Google AR and VR announced that ARCore phones could detect depth with just one lens. The merging of objects is now starting to roll out in Google Search AR.

Using a single RGB camera, the new ARCore Depth API uses depth-of-motion algorithms. A depth map is created by "creating multiple images from different angles and comparing them while you move your phone to estimate the distance to each pixel."

This in turn causes occlusion – the "ability for digital objects to accurately appear before or after real objects." It ensures that objects do not only float in space or are placed in a physically impossible position.

For end users, Google refers to this AR principle as "object blending". One of the first places where you can demonstrate it is via Search when looking up 3D objects such as animals or "Santa Search".

When it is rolled out, a new circular icon appears in the shadow in the upper right corner. An "Object blending On" / "Object blending Off" chip also appears to confirm the status, while Google also has a first start dialog:

The object adapts to your environment by merging into the real world.

At the launch, Google shared an example with an AR cat, while the live demo is above. The examples we've captured clearly show that ARCore is aware of surfaces, but it uses transparency instead of completely hiding an object. In AR & # 39; with a 3D understanding of the world & # 39; experiences become much more realistic, more immersive and less reality-breaking.

The AR object blending of Google Search started earlier this month on some of the 200 million ARCore compatible Android devices. It is not yet available everywhere for all users.

Occlusion disabled

Occlusion on

