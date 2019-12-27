Google Search adds & # 39; Watchlist & # 39; to bookmark films, TV

Loading...

It is harder than ever to keep track of what you are watching in the golden age of television and various streaming services. Google adds a built-in "Watchlist" to Search that allows you to bookmark movies and TV shows quickly.

This functionality is currently only available on mobile devices via the web or the Google app for Android and iOS. The knowledge window of a piece of content contains a new map – under trailers and stills – with a "Watched?" Checkmark and "Watchlist" bookmark icon. Movies that are still in the cinema also receive a button & # 39; Get tickets & # 39; that go to the & # 39; Showtimes & # 39; switches.

The first action is simple and changes the text to "Views", while "Watchlist" creates a storage. This is directly linked to the broader Google bookmark function than sets on Search, Maps and the Internet.

It creates a new "Watchlist" collection with album art for the film or show. On the Search Results page, Google sees what & # 39; also on your watch list & # 39; state. & # 39; Show all & # 39; generates a search on the internet (& # 39; my watchlist & # 39;) or opens the relevant section in the Google app, where lists can be shared. The last view is more useful by displaying the release date under posters.

The watch list seems to be rolled out on a large scale in recent days. This is according to reports from today, and we checked several devices this morning. There currently seems to be no way to browse through what you have viewed. In the meantime, another bookmark removes the bookmark.

The search list of Google Search for movies and TV is fairly simple and only an optimization of Collections. Although simple, it is convenient and – more importantly – right there to use.

