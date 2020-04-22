Google said government-backed hackers were using coronavirus for their attack

From handling fake vaccines and stolen masks to phishing attempts designed to take advantage of pandemics, the internet has seen coronavirus-related scams and skyrocket attacks in recent weeks.

Today, Google is sharing what the team of security experts has discovered.

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) released a report on Wednesday detailing the numerous COVID-19 attacks seen in the company’s product line.

The search giant said it specifically identified attacks targeting U.S. government and health workers, phishing emails that kept employees working from home, and fake charity requests.

“Hackers often view crises as an opportunity, and COVID-19 is no different,” Shane Huntley of Google’s Threat Analysis Group wrote in the report. “Across Google products, we’ve seen bad actors use COVID-related themes to create an easy way for people to respond to phishing and scam attacks.”

Moreover, these attacks are not only carried out by lone hackers looking to cause problems or scammers for a cash grab. According to Google’s security team, it has found more than a dozen state-sponsored hacking groups using coronavirus as a lure when users target phishing and malware attempts.

The security team has discovered a coronavirus attack campaign targeted at international health organizations and officials. The attacks were seized by the World Health Organization’s login pages in an effort to steal the credentials of its targets.

According to Google, these attacks reflect earlier reports earlier this month by hacker group Charming Kitten, with links to the Iranian government. The report named a malicious South American actor known as “Packrat” as another source of these attacks.

A screenshot of a malware email sent by a government-sponsored one.

The company has shared screenshots of emails from hackers pretending to be from the World Health Organization (WHO). One particular message tried to trick its recipient into downloading malware.

Google detailed another known government-sponsored attack targeting government workers in the United States. A phishing campaign known as America’s fast food franchises has followed these staff, pretending to offer them coupons and free food in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Other emails purported to be the online ordering services. The purpose of these emails was to get clicks to a page that looked like a fast food company, but was in fact set up by the attacker to steal their Google login credentials. account.

According to Google, the “majority” of these messages are marked as receiving spam and never seen by its users.

“We are not aware of any users who compromised their account in this campaign, but as usual, we are aware of all targeted users who are ‘supported by government attacks,” Huntley said.

A giant search reported last week that its systems detect 18 million malware-related coronaviruses and phishing messages in Gmail every day. It also shares that there are over 240 million COVID-19 spam messages sent every day. The company said it was able to prevent 99.9 percent of attacks and spam messages from reaching its intended targets.

An interesting point of data from Google’s report is the phishing attacks by government-supported actors that actually declined last month compared to January and February of this year. While attacks related to coronavirus receive help, they generally go down.

And the search engine theory has a theory as to why that is the case.

“While it is not uncommon to see some fluctuations in numbers, attackers, like many other organizations, may experience productivity shortages and issues due to global locks and efforts in quarantine, “explains Huntley of Google.

Government-supported hackers: We’re just like everyone else.

