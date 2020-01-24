Google responds to favicon backlash from Search with experiments

At the beginning of last week, Google introduced a new design for Desktop Search that adds site favorites to every result. Some users responded very vocally and Google is now experimenting with new search designs in response to the favicon play.

The Google Search Liaison contacted Twitter this morning to respond to “feedback about the update.” This renewal was first introduced on Android and iOS last May and Google notes how it “was well received by users on mobile screens.” “Helps people see where information comes from faster.”

On the desktop, the new design – with a new line above the page name with a favicon, URL and path – has been criticized by some because each result looks like an ad that is more expensive than organic. This is despite the new design that adds a black “Ad” label to the top left corner of each item. Despite Google’s favicon backlash, Google today notes that “early desktop tests were positive.”

In response to user feedback, Google will “experiment with new placements for favicons.” A / B testing will include web results that move favicons, and others that leave them completely – as before. It is unclear how large-scale these experiments will be.

Our experiment will start today. In the coming weeks, as we test, some may not see favicons, while some may see them in different positions as we try to give the desktop a modern look.

According to today’s company, web publishers “like to have their brand icon on the search results page.” Google aims to create a “modern” desktop search experience, and previously noted how site icons help “anchor any result, so you can scan the results page more easily and decide what you want to explore next. “

