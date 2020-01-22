Google researchers reveal several privacy flaws in Safari's smart tracking prevention feature

Google researchers have discovered “several security vulnerabilities” in Apple’s Safari browser, according to a new report from Financial TImes. The flaws were found in Safari’s smart tracking prevention feature, which is designed to protect users from cross-site tracking and other online privacy issues, and have since been fixed.

The Financial Times report cites an article that will soon be published in which researchers from the Google cloud team explain the vulnerabilities. According to the report, Google researchers have identified five different attacks that could result from security breaches in Safari.

Preventing smart tracking has left personal data exposed because of the way it “implicitly stores information on websites visited by users,” according to Google researchers. Ironically, Google researchers also claim that a security breach that allowed hackers to “create a persistent fingerprint that will follow the user on the web”. Other flaws “could have revealed what users were looking for on search engine pages”.

In essence, security vulnerabilities in Apple’s smart tracking prevention platform have made users vulnerable to tracking similar to what the feature is designed to prevent.

“You would not expect privacy enhancing technologies to introduce privacy risks,” said Lukasz Olejnik, an independent security researcher who saw the document. “If exploited or used, (these vulnerabilities) would allow unauthorized and uncontrollable user tracking.

Google notified Apple of the vulnerabilities in August of last year, and the Financial Times reports that Apple released a patch for Safari’s smart tracking prevention feature in December. Apple referenced the fixes in a blog post in December, thanking Google for the help.

We want to thank Google for sending us a report in which it explores both the ability to detect cases where web content is treated differently by tracking prevention and the bad things that are possible with such detection.

That said, Google Chrome’s engineering director Justin Schuh said on Twitter this morning that the real vulnerabilities had not been fixed, despite Apple’s claim. The full document is now available to read here.

He does not have. I have explained elsewhere that Apple’s blog was confusing for the team that provided the report. The message was posted during a disclosure extension requested by Apple, but did not reveal the vulnerabilities, and the changes mentioned did not resolve the reported issues.

– Justin Schuh 🤬 (@justinschuh) January 22, 2020

