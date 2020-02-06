Google removes Androidify Avatar Maker from the Play Store

With Androidify, released in 2011, you can create a custom Android avatar for yourself and others. The Android app has been updated over the years, but was recently removed from the Google Play Store.

Androidify is extremely customizable and lets you choose a skin tone for your droid first, or keep the default light green. In addition to the adjustment of length and width, the body characteristics include hair type and color.

There is a whole range of clothing, pants, shoes, hats, scarves and other items that can be stored like cameras or telephones – especially a Nexus 5X and a Nexus 6P. Google advertises a trillion (1,490,248,844,407,008,000) clothing and accessory combinations. This experience was an integral part of Google’s previous branding campaign “Be together, not the same” from 2014.

Androidify was born from the spirit of the Android operating system – a system that anyone can use to make, build, offer, or buy all sorts of things, but in a way that all of these things work together. Even the Android mascot is open source. So go ahead … transform the little green mascot into your own creation with Androidify.

The Androidify app was last updated for mobile devices in 2016. As a result, many of the recent changes to the operating system have been missed and removed from Google Play in the past few days. It hasn’t been redesigned with the subtle mascot tweaks that followed Google’s decision last year to drop naming desserts for releases:

The robot’s body remains unchanged, but the head sees a slight change in the position of the antennas. This logo also moves the eyes slightly downwards “to achieve more humanity”. According to Gandon, “the robot eye was high and didn’t feel like a human. If you remove them a little, they will actually be in contact with you. “In the meantime, Google is also enjoying animating the facial features.

According to Google, the decision to remove Androidify is due to the decreasing usage and age of the apps. The website will follow shortly, but can be accessed at androidify.com until then.

