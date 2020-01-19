Google releases Pixelbook Go in the UK - Laptop - News

Google launched its Pixelbook Go in October last year and it was only available in the US and Canada just a few weeks later. Here in the UK, however, the new Chrome OS laptop is only just available.

Although you may think that the suffix ‘Go’ makes this an entry-level model, this is not the case at all. These laptops are manufactured with premium materials as you would expect from the top-end Dell, HP or Apple laptops and offer excellent portability through many statistics.

Google sells configurations of the Pixelbook Go ranging from £ 629 to more than double the price, and with processors from the Intel Core m3 to the Core i7 and RAM / storage configurations from 8 GB / 64 GB to 16 GB / 256 GB. They all have 13.3-inch touchscreen screens, but this will be an FHD screen unless you opt for the £ 1,329 Core i7 model with a “4K Ultra HD Molecular Display.”

In an email that I received from Google, the following four highlights of the Pixelbook Go were mentioned:

Go all day long: The battery lasts up to 12 hours and you can get up to two hours of use with just 20 minutes of charging.

The battery lasts up to 12 hours and you can get up to two hours of use with just 20 minutes of charging. Go everywhere: Barely 2 pounds in weight (1.06 kg), the Pixelbook Go is made with a manageable design.

Barely 2 pounds in weight (1.06 kg), the Pixelbook Go is made with a manageable design. Go faster: It starts up within a few seconds. And with the 8th generation Intel Core processor, it is built for speed and responsiveness.

It starts up within a few seconds. And with the 8th generation Intel Core processor, it is built for speed and responsiveness. Go without worries: The Titan C security chip and built-in virus protection help your data stay protected.

Other important specifications / functions include; dimensions of 311 x 206 x 13.4 mm and weight of 1.06 kg, magnesium alloy chassis, double front-firing speakers, 2×2 MIMO dual-band wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, illuminated keyboard, extra large etched glass trackpad with multi-touch and gesture support, 1080p @ 60 fps webcam, ambient light sensor, USB-C connector (plus 45W USB-C wall power adapter and 2m cable), 3.5 mm headphone jack.

With the release a few months ago in North America, it is not difficult to find some detailed reviews of the Pixelbook Go, such as those from 9to5Google, for example.

In the UK, the Pixelbook Go starts at £ 629 and jumps to £ 829 for the Core i5 / 8GB model, £ 949 for i5 / 16GB and £ 1,329 for i7 / 16GB / 4K. Only the ‘Just Black’ model is available at the time of writing, the ‘Not Pink’ version does not seem to order. In addition to directly from the Google Store, you can check on stock at Amazon, Curries and John Lewis.

